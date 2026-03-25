There was widespread panic at Kwara State Polytechnic on Wednesday, March 25, after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly stormed the institution with guns, chasing students across campus and sparking fear among the academic community.

Panic at Kwara Poly as armed EFCC operatives chase students across campus. Photo: Nigeria Stories

Source: Facebook

Students who witnessed the incident told Legit.ng that the operation caused serious disruption to academic activities, as many fled lecture halls and hostels to avoid being caught in the raid.

“We just saw them entering with guns and running after students. Everybody started running. Some people even fell while trying to escape,” a student recounted.

Another student described the situation as chaotic, noting that many innocent students feared being wrongly arrested.

“It was very scary. They didn’t even explain anything. People were just running for their lives because nobody wanted to be picked up mistakenly,” the student said.

According to multiple accounts, the EFCC operatives allegedly seized mobile phones and arrested some individuals suspected of internet fraud within the campus and in nearby off-campus hostels, particularly around the Eleko area.

“They were checking phones and picking some guys. Even in Eleko, they entered hostels and took some students away,” another witness claimed.

A video obtained by Legit.ng reportedly captured the moment armed operatives chased a student across the school premises, further fueling tension and outrage among students.

“You can see them in the video running after a student with guns. It looked like a movie, but it was real. We were all terrified,” a student added.

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC has yet to release an official statement regarding the operation, including the number of arrests made or the basis for the raid.

The incident has since raised concerns among students and observers about the methods used in anti-fraud crackdowns and the risk of indiscriminate arrests during such operations.

Source: Legit.ng