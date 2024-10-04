The Lagos state police command has arrested a 25-year-old Chibunna Chiemelie allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old father to death

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, briefed journalists about the incident on Friday, October 4

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 3, and the neighbour reported the incident at the Aswani Police Division

A tragic incident occurred in Lagos on Thursday, October 3, 2024, when 25-year-old Chibunna Chiemelie allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old father to death at their residence on Oba Kabiru Street, Isolo.

The Lagos State Police Command is investigating the matter. The victim's neighbour reported the incident to the Aswani Police Division after receiving a distress call about an altercation between Chiemelie and his son.

How Lagos police found lifeless body of Chiemelie

According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, police officers were swiftly dispatched to the scene, where they found the lifeless body of Chiemelie in a pool of blood.

Vanguard reported that a blood-stained knife was subsequently discovered near the deceased, and photographs of the scene were taken. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the General Hospital in Isolo.

Chibunna Chiemelie was arrested shortly after the incident and confessed to killing his father during questioning. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The body has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary.

Lagos community mourns death of Chiemelie

This shocking incident has left many in the community stunned, and the police are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime. The Lagos State Police Command is taking the matter seriously and ensuring that justice is served.

As the investigation unfolds, more details will emerge about this tragic event. For now, the community mourns the loss of Chiemelie, and the police continue their work to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

