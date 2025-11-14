President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier - General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

The decision means Marwa will continue to lead the agency until 2031, extending a tenure that began in January 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Here are seven important things to know about the Adamawa-born retired general.

1. NDLEA chairman Buba Marwa’s reappointment

Marwa’s reappointment by President Tinubu confirmed his continued leadership of the NDLEA. He had first taken the role in January 2021 after serving as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse between 2018 and December 2020.

2. Military family background

Born on September 9, 1953, in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria, Marwa came from a military family. His father, Buba Marwa, and grandfather, Buba Yola, both served in the Nigerian Army.

3. Education and military training

Marwa attended primary schools across Nigeria in Enugu, Zaria, Abeokuta and Lagos between 1960 and 1965. He later studied at the Nigerian Military School, Zaria (1966–1970), before completing a combatant course at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Reconnaissance Corps in June 1973.

4. Army career and international roles

He was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant before moving to the Armoured Corps. His career included roles such as Brigade Major of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Aide-de-Camp to Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and Deputy Defence Adviser at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC. In 1992, he became Defence Adviser to Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

5. Governor of Borno State

Marwa was appointed Governor of Borno State in June 1990. His administration created the first Ministry of Water Resources and completed projects such as the Maiduguri International Hotel. His tenure coincided with cross-border raids by rogue Chadian soldiers after Idriss Deby seized power in Chad.

6. Governor of Lagos State

In August 1996, Marwa became Military Administrator of Lagos State. His three-year tenure was marked by initiatives such as “Operation 250 Roads” to improve motoring conditions, free malaria treatment, and rent regulation to protect tenants. He also introduced “Operation Sweep,” a joint police and military effort that reduced crime in Lagos. He managed a strict budget of N14 billion and handed over N2 billion in cash at the end of his tenure, the highest amount transferred between state administrations at the time.

7. Recognition and challenges

Marwa’s leadership earned him “Nigeria’s Man of the Year 1997” by Newswatch magazine. He also faced challenges, including reported assassination attempts and bomb attacks between 1996 and 1998. In May 1998, he imposed fuel rationing in Lagos to tackle shortages, and in July 1998, he opened Nigeria’s largest asphalt plant.

