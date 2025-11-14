Buba Marwa: 7 Things to Know About President Tinubu’s New Appointee Whose Term was Renewed
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term
- The decision extended Marwa’s leadership of the agency until 2031, continuing a tenure that began in January 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari
- His reappointment reaffirmed the government’s confidence in the Adamawa-born retired general, whose career has spanned military service and state governance
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.
The decision means Marwa will continue to lead the agency until 2031, extending a tenure that began in January 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Here are seven important things to know about the Adamawa-born retired general.
1. NDLEA chairman Buba Marwa’s reappointment
Marwa’s reappointment by President Tinubu confirmed his continued leadership of the NDLEA. He had first taken the role in January 2021 after serving as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse between 2018 and December 2020.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
2. Military family background
Born on September 9, 1953, in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria, Marwa came from a military family. His father, Buba Marwa, and grandfather, Buba Yola, both served in the Nigerian Army.
3. Education and military training
Marwa attended primary schools across Nigeria in Enugu, Zaria, Abeokuta and Lagos between 1960 and 1965. He later studied at the Nigerian Military School, Zaria (1966–1970), before completing a combatant course at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Reconnaissance Corps in June 1973.
4. Army career and international roles
He was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant before moving to the Armoured Corps. His career included roles such as Brigade Major of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Aide-de-Camp to Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and Deputy Defence Adviser at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC. In 1992, he became Defence Adviser to Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
5. Governor of Borno State
Marwa was appointed Governor of Borno State in June 1990. His administration created the first Ministry of Water Resources and completed projects such as the Maiduguri International Hotel. His tenure coincided with cross-border raids by rogue Chadian soldiers after Idriss Deby seized power in Chad.
6. Governor of Lagos State
In August 1996, Marwa became Military Administrator of Lagos State. His three-year tenure was marked by initiatives such as “Operation 250 Roads” to improve motoring conditions, free malaria treatment, and rent regulation to protect tenants. He also introduced “Operation Sweep,” a joint police and military effort that reduced crime in Lagos. He managed a strict budget of N14 billion and handed over N2 billion in cash at the end of his tenure, the highest amount transferred between state administrations at the time.
7. Recognition and challenges
Marwa’s leadership earned him “Nigeria’s Man of the Year 1997” by Newswatch magazine. He also faced challenges, including reported assassination attempts and bomb attacks between 1996 and 1998. In May 1998, he imposed fuel rationing in Lagos to tackle shortages, and in July 1998, he opened Nigeria’s largest asphalt plant.
Tinubu reappoints top cabinet member
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), extending his tenure for another five years.
Marwa, who was first appointed in January 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, will now lead the anti-narcotics agency until 2031.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.