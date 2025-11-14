President Tinubu reappointed Buba Marwa as NDLEA chairman for another five years

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), extending his tenure for another five years.

Marwa, who was first appointed in January 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, will now lead the anti-narcotics agency until 2031.

A statement released via X, noted that his reappointment follows what the Presidency described as an “unwavering vote of confidence” in his leadership and achievements in the fight against drug trafflcking and abuse.

Background of Marwa’s service

Marwa, an Adamawa-born retired military officer, previously served as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to 2020.

A graduate of the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1973.

Over the course of his distinguished military career, he served as brigade major of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Aide-de-Camp to then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and later as academic registrar of the NDA.

He also held diplomatic defence appointments in Washington, DC, and at the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Marwa: Academic and administrative credentials

Marwa holds two postgraduate degrees: a Master of Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh (1983–85) and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University (1985–86).

These academic achievements, coupled with his administrative experience as former military governor of Lagos and Borno states, have often been cited as major assets in his leadership of the NDLEA.

Marwa’s impact at NDLEA

Since assuming office in 2021, Marwa has led an aggressive nationwide crackdown on drug cartels and trafflcking networks.

During his tenure, the NDLEA has arrested over 73,000 drug trafflckers and barons and seized more than 15 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs.

The agency has also strengthened its public advocacy efforts, launching community drug abuse prevention campaigns across the federation.

An NDLEA official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the reappointment “reaffirms that leadership built on results will always be recognised”.

Tinubu speaks on Marwa’s performance

In a statement announcing the renewal, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, quoted President Tinubu as commending Marwa’s impact.

“Your reappointment is a vote of confidence in your onerous efforts to rid our country of the menace of drug trafflcking and drug abuse. I urge you not to relent in tracking the merchants of hard drugs, out to destroy our people, especially the young ones," President Tinubu said.

Marwa is expected to continue his reforms and intensify operations against drug syndicates as Nigeria grapples with rising concerns over substance abuse.

