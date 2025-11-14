Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sent some 350 indigenes of the state on scholarship to three states across the world

Governor Yusuf's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, November 13

Addressing the students at the airport, the governor urged them to remain steadfast in their studies and reiterated the commitment of his administration

Governor Abba Kabir of Kano has bid farewell to the 350 post-graduate students who were sponsored by his administration with the aim of pursuing higher studies abroad.

The students were part of the 1,001 postgraduate foreign and domestic scholarship scheme, who were set to commence their programmes in India, Uganda and Malaysia.

According to Daily Trust, the development was contained in a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Thursday, November 13.

Speaking to the students at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), which was the point of their departure, the governor urged them to be serious with their studies. He emphasised that the scholarship they were given was both a privilege and a responsibility so that they could academically excel.

Yusuf reiterates commitments to Kano students

Governor Yusuf expressed the confidence that the skills and knowledge that the students will acquire would have a significant impact on the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

Yusuf also admonished the students to be good ambassadors of Kano and Nigeria, showcase the state and Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and values. He then prayed for their success in the academic journey and their safe return upon the completion of their studies.

The governor reiterated his commitment to invest in the intellectual capacity of the youth and assured the students that his administration will continue to support and guide them through their academic journey.

Governor Yusuf speaks on relationship with Kwankwaso

This came barely one month after the governor reiterated that no one can pitch him against his political godfather and the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor of the north-central state maintains that the relationship between him and Kwankwaso remains cordial and getting stronger.

Governor Yusuf made the comment while speaking at an event held at his residence at Miller Road in Kano in honour of Kwankwaso's 69th birthday on Tuesday, October 21. He vowed that no one could come between him and the former governor of the state.

Governor Yusuf described Kwankwaso as "our leader" to himself, the NNPP government in the state, the state government officials and the family of the Kwankwasiyyah's movement. He added that Kwankwaso's supporters remain "united and strong, despite the evil machinations of people who want to see us disunited."

