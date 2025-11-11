Oyo state authorities confirm that the late teacher, Adegoke Abiodun, died from Stage 4 bone marrow cancer, not from a student attack

The state’s Commissioner for Education and NUT leadership dismiss the viral report as false and misleading

Government urges the public to verify information before sharing, describing the story as an unnecessary source of tension

Oyo state authorities have refuted reports that a secondary school teacher in Ogbomoso was beaten to death by his students, clarifying that his death resulted from a prolonged illness.

In separate statements on Monday, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olusegun Olayiwola, the Oyo chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman, Raji Oladimeji, and the Principal of Soun High School, Ogbomoso, Ajayi Adeyinka, dismissed the viral claim as false and misleading. They confirmed that the deceased teacher, Mr. Adegoke Abiodun, died after battling Stage 4 bone marrow cancer.

Incident occurred six months before teacher’s death

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the incident involving Adegoke and some students took place on May 28, 2025, while his death occurred on November 4, 2025. The authorities said the two events were unrelated.

Olayiwola explained that the late teacher had confronted four students found gambling within the school premises. During the encounter, he sustained a dislocation in his arm after attempting to discipline one of them.

“Though it is true that the late Mr Adegoke apprehended four students gambling, he dislocated his arm while trying to reprimand one of them, not because of an attack by the students,” the commissioner said.

He added that Adegoke sought medical treatment from a local bone healer and later a private hospital, before being diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

Olayiwola stated that the ministry received reports from the principal confirming that the teacher had been under medical care since his diagnosis.

Government warns against spreading fake reports

The commissioner condemned the spread of unverified information, urging the public to respect the memory of the deceased.

“We have investigated the matter thoroughly and found the claims to be false. The late Mr Adegoke had been receiving medical attention since the onset of his illness,” he said.

Olayiwola detailed that one of the students involved was personally known to the teacher.

“While attempting to discipline him, the teacher’s hand landed awkwardly on the boy’s elbow, causing swelling. Medical attention was immediately sought,” he said.

He described the situation as unfortunate, saying that certain individuals were exploiting the tragedy to create unnecessary tension.

“It is unfortunate that some people have used this tragic event to spread falsehoods,” he added.

Adeyinka, the school principal, also confirmed that Adegoke’s death was not the result of any student attack.

“After discovering the students gambling, we disciplined them immediately. Mr Adegoke later developed health complications, which were diagnosed as Stage 4 bone marrow cancer,” he said.

NUT Chairman, Oladimeji, explained that the teachers’ union had rallied to support Adegoke’s treatment before his passing.

“The union became involved to raise funds for Mr Adegoke’s treatment. About N2 million was raised, but unfortunately, he passed away due to his illness. The claim that he was beaten to death is entirely false and has caused unnecessary tension,” he said.

The Oyo state government extended condolences to Adegoke’s family and advised members of the public to verify information before sharing it online.

