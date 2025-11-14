The Nigerian Army has rescued 74 NYSC members after a Boko Haram ambush in Borno

Army forces neutralised nine ISWAP terrorists during Operation Desert Sanity IV

COAS directives to intensify pressure on terrorists yielded major operational gains

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of 74 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Furthermore, the troops neutralised nine terrorists in a series of coordinated operations across Borno state, following fresh orders from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM.

Fresh directives from the Chief of Army Staff push the Nigerian Army into a major operation in Borno, strengthening the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP. Photo credit: CRISTINA ALDEHUELA

Source: UGC

A statement released by the Nigerian Army via X, the COAS had recently directed troops to “sustain unrelenting pressure” on all terrorist remnants through aggressive offensive and clearance missions.

The Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), said the directive is already yielding “significant operational gains.”

9 terrorists neutralised in Operation Desert Sanity IV

As part of Operation Desert Sanity IV, troops of Sector 1, working alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on 12 November at Yanaga Ari in Mafa Local Government Area.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer for OPHK said:

“During the fierce encounter, troops neutralised nine terrorists and recovered five AK-47 rifles, ammunition and other logistics supplies."

He added that the operation reflected the Army’s “strong offensive posture and unwavering resolve” to degrade terrorist capabilities.

Troops rescue 74 corps members from Boko Haram ambush

In a separate operation, troops of Sector 2 successfully rescued 74 NYSC members, 36 males and 38 females, after Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters attempted to abduct them along the Buratai–Kamuya Road in Biu Local Government Area.

According to the Army, the corps members were travelling to Hawul on a Christian evangelism mission when their vehicles broke down near a notorious kidnapping hotspot at night.

“CCTV monitored by our troops detected unusual movement involving three buses. A patrol team was immediately dispatched, leading to the safe rescue of all the corps members,” Lt-Col Uba explained.

The rescued NYSC members are currently being hosted at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai Institute pending arrangements for onward transportation.

One of the rescued corps members, who asked not to be named, expressed relief:

“We were terrified. If the soldiers had not arrived when they did, we don’t know what would have happened.”

Military leadership praises troops’ gallantry

The Nigerian Army intercepts unusual movement along a high-risk route in Borno, leading to a critical rescue as Operation Desert Sanity IV advances. Photo credit: AUDU MARTE

Source: Getty Images

The Military High Command commended the troops involved for their “exceptional bravery, vigilance and swift response,” urging them to maintain momentum in clearing the region of terrorists, Punch reported.

“The gallant troops have again demonstrated their dedication to protecting the nation. Their actions saved lives and weakened the enemy’s capacity,” Lt-Col Uba stated.

Public urged to support ongoing operations

The Army also appealed to residents of the North East to continue providing credible intelligence to support ongoing counterterrorism operations.

“We urge members of the public to furnish the Armed Forces with timely and reliable information. Together, we can eliminate terrorism and restore permanent peace,” the Army spokesman added.

Nigerian Air Force unleashes terror in 3 states

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a series of precision airstrikes across northern Nigeria, targeting Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandit hideouts.

Operations were conducted in Borno, Kwara, and Katsina States on 9 November 2025, as part of ongoing efforts under Operation HADIN KAI and Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Source: Legit.ng