Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Trump War Threat vs Tinubu: New Development Emerges as Army Chief Speaks
Nigeria

Trump War Threat vs Tinubu: New Development Emerges as Army Chief Speaks

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has hosted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and received a brief about the security situation in the North-East region amid the threat by US President Donald Trump.

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

The meeting between President Tinubu and the COAS would be the first of its kind since the latter was appointed and decorated as the army chief.

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Chief of Army Staff amid the threat by US President Donald Trump.
President Bola Tinubu meets COAS amid Donald Trump's threat Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump
Source: Twitter

According to Channels Television, Shaibu, in a brief interview with journalists after the meeting, disclosed that he had visited the northeast for a physical assessment of the theatre of operation to ascertain the progress level being recorded in the fight against terrorism.

He further added that he was at the presidential villa to brief President Bola Tinubu on the situation in the Northeast as well as the security situation in all parts of the country, which he said was "satisfactory within the period.”

Read also

Fanfare as Guinea launches enormous Simandou iron ore mine

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

He also urged Nigerians to expect an improved security situation across the country.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: