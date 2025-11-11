President Bola Tinubu has hosted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and received a brief about the security situation in the North-East region amid the threat by US President Donald Trump.

The meeting between President Tinubu and the COAS would be the first of its kind since the latter was appointed and decorated as the army chief.

President Bola Tinubu meets COAS amid Donald Trump's threat Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

According to Channels Television, Shaibu, in a brief interview with journalists after the meeting, disclosed that he had visited the northeast for a physical assessment of the theatre of operation to ascertain the progress level being recorded in the fight against terrorism.

He further added that he was at the presidential villa to brief President Bola Tinubu on the situation in the Northeast as well as the security situation in all parts of the country, which he said was "satisfactory within the period.”

He also urged Nigerians to expect an improved security situation across the country.

Source: Legit.ng