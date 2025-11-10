NAFDAC Issues Public Alert Over Falsified BETACLOX Antibiotic in Nigeria
- NAFDAC has issued a public alert over a suspected substandard and falsified antibiotic, BETACLOX, found in Nigeria’s drug supply chain
- Investigations revealed the product carries a fake registration number and misleading packaging details, raising serious concerns about its authenticity
- Healthcare professionals and consumers are urged to report any suspicious medicines to NAFDAC immediately
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued Public Alert No. 37/2025, warning Nigerians about a suspected substandard and falsified (SF) pharmaceutical product circulating in the country’s drug supply chain.
The product in question, BETACLOX—a combination of ampicillin and cloxacillin—has been found to contain fraudulent registration details and originates from an unverified source.
According to NAFDAC, the SF BETACLOX was first procured from Gambori Market in Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State, by a distributor based in Kano.
It was later sold to a retail outlet in Zaria, Kaduna State, where suspicions were raised and the product was reported to authorities.
Fake registration number and misleading address identified
Preliminary investigations revealed that the NAFDAC Registration Number (NRN) A4-4724 printed on the product packaging actually belongs to a different medicine, Mebendazole 500mg, manufactured by Chi Ltd. NAFDAC described this as a clear case of misappropriation of a registration number.
Further scrutiny of the product packaging showed an address listed as “No. 128 MCC Road, Calabar.” However, checks with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) confirmed that Freeview Pharmaceutical Ltd., the alleged importer, is officially registered at “No. 101 MCC Road, Calabar, Cross River State.” This mismatch has raised additional concerns about the authenticity of the product and the possible unauthorised use of the company’s name.
BETACLOX: Intended use and manufacturer details
BETACLOX is a fixed-dose combination antibiotic used to treat a range of bacterial infections affecting the respiratory tract, ear, nose and throat, urinary tract, skin and soft tissue, and the gastrointestinal system.
Call for vigilance among healthcare professionals
NAFDAC has urged healthcare professionals and the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspected sale of substandard or falsified medicines or medical devices.
Reports can be made to the nearest NAFDAC office, by calling 0800-162-3322, or via email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.
The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that only safe and effective medicines are available in Nigeria.
