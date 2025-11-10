Africa Digital Media Awards

Full List of Countries Struck by US Airstrikes in 2025 Under Trump
Nigeria

Full List of Countries Struck by US Airstrikes in 2025 Under Trump

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • In 2025, the United States launched a series of airstrikes under President Donald Trump, targeting strategic locations across Yemen, Iran, and Somalia
  • These operations were tied to escalating regional conflicts and aimed at countering threats from militant groups and rival states
  • The strikes sparked global debate, especially after revelations of internal communications within the Trump administration

In 2025, the United States carried out a series of airstrikes under President Donald Trump, targeting strategic locations in Yemen, Iran, and Somalia.

Each strike was tied to escalating regional tensions or counterterrorism efforts, marking a significant chapter in US foreign policy.

Source: Getty Images

Yemen: Mid-March strike amid Red Sea tensions

The US launched airstrikes in Yemen in mid-March 2025, responding to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These rebel actions had intensified following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

The strikes drew controversy after it emerged that a journalist had been invited to a messaging group where senior Trump administration officials, including the vice-president, were discussing operational details ahead of the attacks.

Iran: Nuclear sites targeted in March offensive

On March 29, 2025, President Trump confirmed that US forces had struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites. The decision came after days of internal deliberation and ahead of a self-imposed two-week deadline. Trump said the strikes were part of a broader effort to support Israel’s military campaign and warned Tehran of “more devastating attacks” if it refused to pursue peace.

Somalia: September strike against ISIS-Somalia

On September 21, 2025, US Africa Command (AFRICOM), in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Somalia.

The strike occurred near the Golis Mountains, approximately 60 km southeast of Bossaso. AFRICOM stated the operation aimed to degrade the group’s ability to threaten the US homeland, its forces, and citizens abroad. Specific details about the units and assets involved were withheld to maintain operational security.

These strikes reflected the Trump administration’s assertive approach to military engagement, with each operation shaped by regional dynamics and perceived threats to US interests.

