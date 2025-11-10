NLC president urges ASUU to begin unionising private universities

Ajaero condemns government for failing to implement agreements with ASUU since 2009

Private universities insulated from strikes must be brought under academic unionisation

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has called for the unionisation of private universities, urging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to begin the conversation. He spoke on Sunday during The Toyin Falola Interviews Series, titled “A conversation with the President of ASUU, Professor Christopher Piwuna.”

NLC president criticises government’s handling of ASUU agreements

Ajaero condemned the “incessant harassment” of ASUU and its members, questioning why agreements signed by the government since 2009 have not been implemented.

He recalled that ASUU was initially created to operate independently of the NLC, but the NLC successfully challenged the government’s classification of the union.

Private universities insulated from strikes

Highlighting the creation of private universities, Ajaero stated they were designed to undermine ASUU, adding that efforts must be made to unionise them.

“Private universities have been insulated from recurring ASUU strikes because there is no academic union in those institutions,” he said.

He also called for synergy among university unions to harmonise their demands from the government.

ASUU president defends the union

ASUU President, Professor Christopher Piwuna, emphasised that universities can only achieve the desired freedom if staff have adequate facilities.

He rejected claims that ASUU members are selfish, noting that academics endure various forms of intimidation from the government.

Professor Francis Egbokhare highlighted what he called an “ideological problem” between the government and ASUU. While ASUU seeks to improve the tertiary education system through better welfare and research facilities, the government approaches unions from a different perspective.

He stressed that ideological convergence is necessary to prevent continued suffering for Nigerian students.

