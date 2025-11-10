President Tinubu direct immediate payment to contractors to end protests at the National Assembly.

Lawmakers praise Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for his diplomatic handling of tensions within the House.

Agbese says the funding delay is inherited, not caused by the Tinubu administration

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prompt action prevented what could have been a major crisis in the National Assembly following rising discontent over the delay in releasing funds for the 2024 and 2025 capital projects.

He said tension among lawmakers peaked after indigenous contractors stormed the National Assembly last week to protest unpaid contracts, obstructing movement into the complex.

Their grievances stemmed from non-payment for projects executed since 2024, a situation that had sparked frustration among legislators who threatened to suspend sittings for one week before later rescinding the decision.

Lawmakers demand action on capital projects

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Agbese explained that during a closed-door session last Wednesday, members of the House expressed concern over the poor funding of national budgets and urged the Federal Government to ensure the immediate release of funds for completed projects.

He said lawmakers also demanded that the implementation of the 2025 capital budget begin promptly to avoid further delays in constituency and national development projects.

“The frustration expressed by some of our colleagues was genuine. Many projects across the country, especially constituency projects, were stalled due to non-release of funds. This also affected indigenous contractors who had executed 2024 capital projects but were yet to be paid,” Agbese said.

He added that the protest by the contractors under the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN) reflected the economic strain many of them faced, with some resorting to selling personal assets to stay afloat.

Tinubu’s directive restored calm

According to Agbese, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and other principal officers immediately reached out to the Presidency to prevent the situation from escalating.

He said the decisive intervention of President Tinubu helped restore calm and unity within the National Assembly.

“The intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was decisive. Mr. President directed the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to commence immediate payment to contractors. We have received confirmation that some of these payments are already being made. This singular action by the President helped douse rising tempers and restore normalcy within the House,” Agbese stated.

He praised the Speaker for his leadership style, describing him as a patriotic and transparent leader who resolved the tension without confrontation.

“Our members have absolute confidence in Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. He has shown that he is a truthful and patriotic leader who believes in dialogue, not division,” he said.

Agbese further clarified that the delay in the release of funds was not the fault of the Tinubu administration but a consequence of uncompleted obligations from previous fiscal years.

He maintained that the President’s swift response reaffirmed his commitment to good governance and fiscal responsibility.

He urged the Executive to fast-track the implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget to ensure smooth governance and sustained development across the country.

