Hafiz Abubakar urges Nigerians, especially Muslims, to stay vigilant against possible foreign interference masked as diplomatic or security aid

The former deputy governor describes alleged Western threats as “serious existential risks” that could trigger unrest and internal conflict

Abubakar calls for national unity, prayer, and spiritual alertness to counter what he believes are covert operations targeting Nigeria’s stability

Former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, has warned Nigerians to remain vigilant against what he described as potential foreign plots disguised as security or diplomatic interventions.

He said such moves could be part of a larger scheme to destabilize the country and exploit its internal vulnerabilities.

Professor Abubakar urges Nigerians to conduct Islamic protection prayers for national stability. Photo: Gettty

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the 2nd National Research Conference of the Muslim Lecturers Association (MLA) of Nigeria held at Northwest University, Kano, Abubakar expressed concern over alleged statements from a Western leader suggesting possible military involvement in Nigeria’s affairs, Daily trust reported.

He said such remarks should not be taken lightly and called on citizens, particularly the Muslim community, to heighten their awareness.

Call for vigilance and prayer

The former deputy governor described the development as a “serious existential threat” that required both spiritual and civic alertness. He urged religious leaders to lead by example in mobilizing prayers and awareness across the nation.

“I have been deeply disappointed by our level of acknowledgement and response. By now, I was expecting every mosque, small and big, to be conducting al-qunut prayers during the five daily prayers. That should be our level of awareness,” he said.

Abubakar cautioned that such declarations by foreign powers often precede covert operations or proxy conflicts intended to sow discord within target nations.

He explained that even without direct military engagement, external forces could use infiltration or orchestrated violence to deepen divisions among Nigerians.

Warning against complacency

Abubakar warned of a possible imminent planned assault on the Nigerian state, saying:

“When such a statement comes out, there must have been serious underground work already going on. We may not see open military action, but there could be infiltration by armed groups or orchestrated violence intended to set us against one another,” he warned.

Abubakar noted that complacency could embolden those seeking to take advantage of Nigeria’s fragility. He said the country’s citizens must recognize the danger of internal disunity being exploited by foreign interests.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

“They want to set us up to continue killing each other while they take advantage of the chaos. Our level of awareness and reaction must be greater than our complacency. We must take note of this great danger,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain united, alert and prayerful, noting that lasting national stability depends not only on strong security structures but also on shared vigilance and faith-driven resilience.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng