Four people, including a police inspector, have died in a multiple-truck collision on the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The crash, caused by suspected brake failure, involved five articulated vehicles and triggered explosions that left one victim burnt beyond recognition

The accident caused severe gridlock as stranded motorists drove against traffic while commercial fares on the route surged sharply

A tragic multiple-vehicle crash on Wednesday night at the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has left four people dead, including a police officer, while several others sustained injuries.

The incident, which involved five articulated trucks and a fuel tanker, caused a major traffic gridlock that stretched several kilometres, trapping hundreds of commuters for hours.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when one of the trucks lost control and rammed into the concrete barricade on the bridge, triggering a chain collision that resulted in explosions and vehicle fires, Channels TV reported.

One of the victims was reportedly burnt beyond recognition, while some occupants of a truck that plunged into the river remain missing as rescue efforts continued through the night.

Multiple vehicles involved in fatal collision

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that eight people were affected in the crash, although the exact number of fatalities was initially unclear.

Videos shared by the agency showed several mangled trucks and lifeless bodies scattered at the scene, while emergency responders battled to recover the wreckage.

“There’s a report of a multiple road crash where a truck and a container-laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilling its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, a container-laden truck ran onto the barrier with its carrier falling off the bridge into the river, thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward Mowe,” the agency stated.

It added that efforts were ongoing to remove the vehicles and restore normal traffic flow. Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials, firefighters, and police personnel joined the rescue operation.

Police confirm officer among victims

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Olorundare Jimoh, confirmed that a police inspector was among the four people who lost their lives in the accident.

He also disclosed that a driver’s assistant and two other individuals died on the spot, while three injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital.

“We have a case of a multiple accident, which is still under investigation. Unfortunately, we lost a police inspector,” the Commissioner said. He explained that preliminary findings indicated the crash resulted from brake failure. “All those responsible for the accident will be prosecuted,” he added.

Meanwhile, the accident led to severe congestion on both lanes of the busy expressway. Some motorists resorted to driving against traffic, worsening the situation and raising further safety concerns.

Commuters also lamented a sharp rise in transport fares as commercial drivers exploited the gridlock. Passengers on the Berger-Oshodi route reportedly paid between N2,000 and N2,500, compared to the usual N1,000 to N1,200.

The Kara Bridge crash occurred barely 24 hours after another truck accident on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos, fueling renewed calls for stricter safety enforcement on highways and regular maintenance of heavy-duty vehicles.

