As the second edition of the Abuja Business and Investment Expo 2025 came to a close on Friday, stakeholders made a passionate call for stronger support systems for women entrepreneurs across Africa.

The event, which was held at the President Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, ended with a consensus that women’s economic empowerment is crucial to driving inclusive growth, innovation, and national development.

Participants at Abuja Investment Expo seek for greater financing for women-led businesses Credit: AICL

Source: Original

Investing in women Is a smart business strategy

Participants at the three-day international summit urged investors and policymakers to redefine investment priorities and recognize women as pivotal to Africa’s transformation.

They stressed that investing in women is not an act of charity but a strategic move for sustainable development.

The expo, convened by the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), attracted over 1,000 high-level participants from 40 countries, including diplomats, financiers, industry leaders, and global investors who gathered to discuss opportunities and reforms shaping Africa’s investment landscape.

“Women, you are free to lead” — Dr. Joice Mujuru

In her keynote address, Dr. Joice Mujuru, former Vice President of Zimbabwe, celebrated the progress of women’s empowerment across Africa, highlighting women’s leadership strides in Rwanda, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Represented by Katherine Duncan-Odukoya, Director of Communications at the Sheroes Foundation, Mujuru delivered an emotive message on liberation and self-realization.

“Women need to be told that they are free. Too many have lived under suppression for so long that they do not even realize the power they now hold,” she said.

“Freedom is not only about policies or education—it’s about realization. I say to women everywhere: you are free to lead, to innovate, to claim your space, and to define your destiny.”

Education and future skills: The key to women’s economic power

At a plenary session titled “Educating Women: Future Skills Development for a Competitive Society,” experts explored how education, mentorship, and technology can transform the fortunes of women in Africa.

Panelists included Princess Layo Okeowo, Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Justice Aishatu Mohammed of the Borno State High Court; Prof. Jamaila Shu’ara, Vice-Chancellor of Baze University; Prof. Ummu Jalingo, Northern Nigeria’s first female Professor of Economics; and Dr. Bolaji Ojibara, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Bar Association.

They urged governments and private institutions to bridge gender gaps in access to quality education, promote digital literacy, and ensure that women are not just beneficiaries but drivers of innovation and policy change.

“Gender balance is a development Issue” — Maureen Tamuno

In her welcome address, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, underscored that gender equality is not solely a women’s issue but a vital economic and social imperative.

She commended FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for his commitment to building an investment-friendly and technology-driven capital city, noting that Abuja’s growing business environment must remain inclusive and supportive of women-led enterprises.

A call to action

The Abuja Business and Investment Expo 2025 closed with a unified message: Africa cannot grow without empowering its women.

From access to finance and technology to mentorship and policy reform, participants agreed that unlocking women’s potential is not only fair, it’s essential for the continent’s future prosperity.

Source: Legit.ng