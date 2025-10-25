The West Africa Centre for Energy Policy and Reforms (WACEPR) has extended heartfelt congratulations to Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), on being named LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s CEO of the Year 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Executive Director, Dr. Kwabena Mensah-Ashitey, WACEPR described Komolafe as one of Africa’s most visionary and reform-minded energy regulators.

The recognition, it said, was a fitting tribute to his transformative impact on Nigeria’s oil and gas regulatory landscape.

Transforming a bureaucracy into a model regulator

According to Mensah-Ashitey, Komolafe’s dynamic leadership has repositioned the NUPRC as a credible model of regulatory excellence, marked by transparency, innovation, and institutional reform.

“Engr. Komolafe has transformed what was once a bureaucratic regulator into a dynamic, transparent, and performance-driven institution,” he said.

“His focus on data integrity, technological innovation, and investor engagement has revitalised the sector and shown that effective regulation can drive national prosperity.”

Under Komolafe’s leadership, the NUPRC surpassed its 2025 revenue targets by over 80 percent, a feat WACEPR credited to professional competence and fiscal discipline.

Setting new standards for Africa’s energy regulation

WACEPR noted that the regulatory frameworks, digital monitoring tools, and transparent licensing processes introduced under Komolafe have become benchmarks for neighbouring countries.

“Several regional regulators now look to Nigeria’s model for best practices in upstream governance, investor engagement, and production optimization,” the Centre said.

Mensah-Ashitey also applauded Komolafe’s tough stance against crude oil theft and his “Drill or Drop” compliance policy, which has revived dormant fields and boosted national output. These initiatives, he added, are now inspiring similar reforms across West Africa.

Championing community and environmental sustainability

Beyond regulatory excellence, WACEPR highlighted the NUPRC’s community-focused programmes, including the operationalisation of Host Community Development Trusts and the Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme.

“These initiatives are not just policy milestones—they are lifelines for social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and replicable models for other African nations,” Mensah-Ashitey stated.

He further praised Komolafe’s active role in the Africa Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), where he continues to promote cross-border collaboration and harmonised regulatory standards across the continent.

A symbol of merit, reform, and accountability

WACEPR described Komolafe’s recognition as a triumph of institutional reform, merit, and accountability in Nigeria’s public service. It called on other public officials to emulate his example of ethical and visionary leadership that delivers measurable outcomes.

“With this honour, Nigeria and the sub-region celebrate a technocrat who has redefined the role of public regulators and proved that excellence in governance can be achieved through discipline, competence, and integrity,” the statement concluded.

