Ooni at 51: Olowu Mentions What Adeyeye Is Doing For Yoruba

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude Makama, CON, Tegbosun iii, has congratulated Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ii on attaining the age of 51.

Olowu in a statement he personally signed praised the efforts of Ooni Ogunwusi to unify and reposition traditional institutions in Yorubaland.

According to Olowu, Ooni has always refrained from anything that would ridicule the traditional stools despite the antics of few recalcitrant fellows who have continued to major in minor.

"Ooni Ogunwusi has continued to earn more accolades and has remained unperturbed in the face of provocation. "Like the Deity that he's, Ooni has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and continued to be father of all. He has also taken it as responsibility to chart a new course for the youth of the country."

Continuing , Olowu said, " I salute the courage of Ooni Ogunwusi with the candour that he's navigation the throne of his forebears. He has been a truly rally point for the traditional institutions in Yorubaland in particular and the country as a whole.

" Your noble role in the just concluded traditional rulers' meeting in Lagos where you canvassed for more role for the Kabieyesis, the Obis, Offalas, Emirs and Etsu Nupes are well documented for posterity. You are always known to be in the forefront on how to uplift the traditional institutions to where it truly belongs as the rallying point of culture and tradition.

" Olofin Adumila, on this occasion of your 51st birthday anniversary, on behalf of my Oloris, Olowu -in-council and good people of Kuta, I wish you good health, long life and prosperity.

"Ajinde ara a ma je fun yin."

Keep on ageing gracefully our defender and promoter in chief of culture and tradition.

Alayeluwa Olowu Kuta

