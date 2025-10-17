Femi Adebayo appreciated a full-circle moment in his career after he met Oyinda, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University

The lady had earlier tagged him in a post about her work on his award-winning drama series Seven Doors

In a fresh post, the actor shared a photo with Oyinda as she presented her research on the Aesthetics of Oral Performance in Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors

Nigerian online users jubilated after Femi Adebayo, the producer of the movie Seven Doors, celebrated Oyindamola.

Femi Adebayo, the son of Adebayo Salami, generated an online buzz following his exchange with a Nigerian student of Obafemi Awolowo University who wrote about his movie, Seven Doors.

Femi Adebayo eventually meets lady who researched his movie, seven doors. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The actor acknowledged her work and took time to visit her at school, where she presented her research on the Aesthetics of Oral Performance in Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors.

Adebayo shared several photos with Oyindamola, highlighting how his passion has now become a movement. He stated that he was highly honoured and motivated, as he commended Oyindamola's brilliance.

In his words:

"From taking acting seriously… to becoming a subject of study. Everything came full circle when I met Oyinda at Obafemi Awolowo University, as she presented her research on The Aesthetics of Oral Performance in Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors."



"Grateful to see my art echo beyond the stage - into academia. What started as passion and discipline has now become a movement of its own. I feel honored and motivated to keep giving my best. 🙏🎬"

See the post here:

What fans said about Femi Adebayo's meeting with Oyinda

Read some reactions below:

@official_israelolamide said:

"Let's sue the supervisor if Oyinda doesn't have an A in her project 😂😂😂."

@shoogaroflagos said:

"Who is the best again? You!😍."

@abikegrocerystore said:

"This is brilliant and amazing 😍so happy seeing this 💃welldone girl 👍greater heights awaits you inshal Allah 🙏."

@u.n.d.e.r.a.t.e.d said:

"Seven Doors is beyond imagination you birthed that idea from a very deep place sir, it is Evergreen. You are a legend Sir."

@abdul_semio said:

"This is legendary. Yep. SEVEN DOORS deserved this. Congratulations, @femiadebayosalami, you've definitely made a great impact in promoting Nollywood and the Yorùbá culture in particular. We are proud of you as Nigerians. You're a great thespian on a legendary journey. Keep going! 🙌."

Femi Adebayo commends students who researched seven doors. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

@adebayorilwanmediasoul said:

"Young Legend 🙌 Greater heights bro 🙏🏿."

@aderayd said:

"I’m thrilled to see this!!! Hands on practical lessons that can be taught and learned. Beautiful work young lady. Thank you @femiadebayosalami for creating art that will stand the test of time. I hope this is the beginning of a new learning curve in our tertiary institutions. Out with old obsolete models that we cannot relate with. In with knowledge that we can document and pass on and re-create. I love this ❤️👏."

@violasdeli.ng said:

"This is admirable... Thank you for commending her effort, sir 🙏 👏."





Femi Adebayo, Chioma Chukwuka emotional over win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seven Doors' stars Femi Adebayo and Chioma Chukwuka reacted to their major win at the 2025 AMVCA Awards in Lagos.

While Adebayo shared a video from the awards night, Chioma Chukwuka got emotional as she celebrated her win.

Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo won Best Lead Actor while Chioma Chukwuka won Best Lead Actress for their roles in Seven Doors.



Source: Legit.ng