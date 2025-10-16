Following Maryam Sanda's presidential pardon, human rights lawyer Audu Bukarti shared shocking allegations from the late Bilyaminu Bello's maternal family against his biological father

The family accused the father, who had supported the clemency, of being absent throughout Bilyaminu's life, citing that he never provided care or attended his major life events

In the most serious allegation, the family claimed Maryam Sanda's mother paid the father N10 million to "stage" his public forgiveness

A prominent human rights lawyer, Audu Bulama Bukarti, on Wednesday, October 15, shared nine d@mn!ng allegations from the maternal family of the late Bilyaminu Bello. The allegations challenge the sudden moral authority of his biological father, Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa, who endorsed the presidential pardon granted to his son’s killer, Maryam Sanda.

The revelations come amidst public uproar following President Bola Tinubu’s decision on Saturday, October 11, to grant clemency to Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death in 2020 for fatally stabbing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, during a domestic dispute in 2017.

Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa publicly commended the President and claimed he had been on a “quiet quest” for his daughter-in-law’s freedom.

However, Bukarti’s account, based on conversations with the maternal relatives who raised Bilyaminu, painted a portrait of a lifelong absentee father.

Lawyer speaks on shocking revelations

According to the lawyer, the family revealed the following facts:

The biological father of Bilyaminu never paid a visit to his own son after the death of the boy’s mother shortly after his birth in 1981. The father was never present for Bilyaminu, failing to provide food, water, or care for his education and health. When Bilyaminu’s grandmother took him for a vacation to his father’s home in Sokoto as a primary school pupil, his father sent him back to his maternal grandparents in Birnin Kebbi on the same day. Although Bilyaminu’s father worked in Birnin Kebbi for two years, where his son resided, he never once visited him and kept his whereabouts secret. The father did not attend any of Bilyaminu’s weddings, including his marriage to Maryam Sanda, nor the formal introductions. He neither commiserated with the family nor attended the funeral prayer of his late son. He never appeared in court for any hearing related to the murder of his biological son. He did not consult with the maternal family, who have not forgiven Maryam Sanda, before making his public statement of forgiveness. The family alleged that the biological father collected N10 million from Maryam Sanda’s mother to “stage this drama.”

Meanwhile, these revelations have now intensified the national debate on the presidential clemency, findings by Legit.ng reveal.

It also raises more questions about the motives behind the father’s sudden forgiveness and deepening concerns about justice for the late Bilyaminu Bello.

Family protests pardon of Maryam Sanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the family of murdered cleric Bilyaminu Bello condemned President Tinubu’s pardon of Maryam Sanda, calling it “the worst possible injustice.”

They argued she showed no remorse during the trial and alleged that the clemency undermines Nigeria’s justice system and victim rights.

The family claimed the pardon was politically motivated to appease her relatives, reopening wounds that had barely begun to heal.

