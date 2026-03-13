Global fuel prices surge due to the ongoing United States-Israel conflict with Iran, impacting petrol costs

Nigerians face N1,143/litre for petrol, while Malawians pay as high as N4,074

Libya records the lowest fuel price in Africa at N34.20 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States/Israel war against the Islamic Republic of Iran has caused a huge price increase in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol or gasoline, across the world.

Legit.ng reports that the war is jeopardising global food security and driving up energy prices in different parts of the world. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz intensifies economic strain, threatening poor countries with food shortages.

Many countries, like India, Thailand, and the Philippines, the have implemented measures to cope with soaring energy costs.

While Nigerians are complaing for buying fuel at N1,143/litre, Malawians spend nothing less than N4,074 to get a litre of petrol.

As reported by The ICIR, Libyans pay the lowest amount to get fuel at N34.20 while Malawians pay the highest at 4,074.0 for the same litre as of March 9, 2026.

Cost of PMS across African countries

The following is the list of fuel prices across different African countries according to @TheICIR

Libya N34.20

Malawi N4,074.0

Central African Rep. N2,651.92

Angola N465.98

Algeria N508.73

Zimbabwe N2,436.75

Egypt N658.35

Senegal N2,328.45

Sudan N997.50

Sierra Leone N2,317.05

Nigeria N1,142.85

Seychelles N2,158.88

Ethiopia N1,202.70

Burkina Faso N2,151.75

Tunisia N1,239.75

Cameroon N2,121.83

Niger N1,262.55

Ivory Coast N2,074.8

Liberia N1,296.75

Burundi N2,026.35

FG announces decision on fuel pricing in Nigeria

The FG said it will not intervene to control petrol prices despite rising tensions in the Middle East.

Wale Edun the Minister of Finance said the government will continue to allow market forces to determine the price.

He added that intervention in fuel pricing would only be considered as a last resort if all other policy options fail.

Dangote Refinery raises petrol price again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery restored its petrol ex-depot price to N1,175 per litre.

Depot owners temporarily suspended sales to prevent losses after the price adjustment.

Loading operations at the refinery were paused to reconcile stock and align with the new pricing.

Source: Legit.ng