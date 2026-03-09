Global tensions in the Persian Gulf are rippling into Nigeria’s economy, with rising oil prices pushing petrol costs to record highs

As households struggle with soaring expenses, the political stakes ahead of the 2027 elections are becoming sharper

What happens in the US-Israel conflict with Iran may well decide how Nigerians vote when hardship meets the ballot box

The widening crisis in the Persian Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, is sending shockwaves across the world.

While the US-Israel confrontation with Iran may appear far removed from Nigeria’s politics, its impact is already being felt in everyday life.

As Lasisi Olagunju explained in his TribuneOnline article published on March 9, “The widening crisis around the Strait of Hormuz may seem distant from Nigeria’s politics, but history teaches that events in the Persian Gulf often echo loudly in oil-producing states.”

Rising oil prices and petrol costs

Global oil prices have surged, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate climbing above $90 per barrel. For Nigeria, this should mean higher earnings from crude exports. Yet, paradoxically, citizens are facing harsher realities.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) recently raised petrol prices from ₦960 to ₦967 per litre, following an earlier increase from ₦875. In parts of Southern Nigeria, filling stations now sell petrol for about ₦1,080 per litre. Even the Dangote Refinery has adjusted its gantry price upwards, citing higher crude costs driven by Middle East tensions.

Economic strain on households

With petrol prices spiking, households already struggling with tight finances are under greater pressure. Rising transport, food, and medicine costs are pushing many Nigerians to the brink. As Olagunju noted:

“With spiked petrol prices, homes grappling with sick finances may soon gasp for life as cost of living takes a bash.”

Political implications for 2027 elections

Nigeria’s economy leans heavily on petroleum exports and imports. Any disruption in global oil markets can directly influence voter sentiment. Olagunju predicts that “oil prices abroad may become hostile votes at home in Nigeria. Whether as windfall or hardship, the Iranian crisis may yet tinker (or tamper) with the ballot boxes of Nigeria’s 2027 election.”

A hungry electorate is difficult to court, and bribery, often seen as a tool in Nigerian politics, may not guarantee success. As history shows, elections are rarely decided by statistics but by how daily life feels to the voter. Rising fuel costs could therefore become a decisive factor in shaping political outcomes, Olagunju said.

Global oil market outlook

Reports suggest oil prices could climb even higher. The Financial Times recently stated that “oil market prepares for $100 a barrel as Middle East producers cut output”. If these projections materialise, Nigeria may face both increased revenue and intensified hardship for its citizens, a paradox that could define the political climate leading into 2027.

The US-Israel war against Iran is more than a distant geopolitical conflict; it is a storm cloud hovering over Nigeria’s economy and politics, Olagunju noted.

As fuel prices rise, the cost of living worsens, and public frustration grows, the 2027 elections may be shaped not just by local campaigns but by global oil shocks.

Politicians may remain optimistic, but as Olagunju cautions:

“Elections are rarely decided by macroeconomic indicators; they are decided by how daily life feels to the voter.”

