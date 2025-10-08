Air Peace Limited has warned the public about a fake social media post, clarifying that it is not running any such promotion

The airline identified the advert as fraudulent and urged potential passengers to avoid engaging with the scammers behind it

It also reminded customers to use only its official website and verified contact channels to prevent falling victim to such fraud

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

Air Peace Limited has released a firm disclaimer to address a fake social media post promoting a “30% off Africa flights” offer.

The disclaimer follows a viral and fake social media post requesting the public to sign up to access a discounted offer on airfares.

Air Peace says no 30% discount offer

In a statement issued by spokesperson Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the airline clarified that it is not running any such promotion and described the circulating advert as fraudulent and unrelated to the company.

The statement read in part:

"We wish to categorically state that Air Peace is not running any 30% discount promotion. The said advertisement is fraudulent and not affiliated with Air Peace in any way."

The public was urged to ignore the misleading message and avoid interacting with those behind it, who are allegedly trying to scam unsuspecting individuals.

The airline noted that the deceptive post encourages people to sign up to access the fake offer, but stressed that Air Peace has no involvement in the promotion.

Last year, in a similar move, the airline refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a fraudulent Facebook page under the name "Silver Bryan Fran".

It, therefore, warned customers to be cautious, stating that the only official website is www.flyairpeace.com, and not “airpeace.com” or any other unauthorised domain.

Recall that in March 2025, the airline had urged Nigerian students enrolled full-time at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada to take advantage of its exclusive 15% discount on economy tickets for flights between Nigeria and London.

Air Peace urges customers to use official channels

To prevent fraud, the company advised passengers to use only its verified contact channels: Call Centre (+234 201 343 8133), Email (callcenter@flyairpeace.com), and its official website.

Air Peace also emphasised that it will not be liable for any transactions made through unauthorised platforms, numbers, or social media accounts.

Air Peace reaffirms its dedication to providing passengers with safe, dependable, and comfortable air travel experiences.

The airline continues to uphold the highest standards of service and operational excellence, ensuring that every journey is smooth and enjoyable for its valued customers.

