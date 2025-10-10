Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The National Transition Committee (NTC) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has hailed the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for suspending the Board of Trustees of NYCN and setting up an Interim Management Committee.

This decision has brought cheers to the hearts of NYCN members, who have been grappling with decades of crisis and illegality surrounding the council's constitution.

According to the NTC, the council had been bedeviled by continuous manipulation, malpractice, misrepresentation, and misinformation by some Board of Trustees members. This has resulted in unending litigation, repeated conflicts, and leadership factions at all levels of the council. The NTC noted that the suspension of the Board of Trustees and the establishment of an Interim Management Committee would provide sustainable solutions to the council's longstanding problems.

The NTC expressed gratitude to the CAC for its timely intervention, stating that it would bring much-needed stability and credibility to the NYCN. The decision has been welcomed by NYCN members, who are eager for reform and good governance within the organization. With this development, the NYCN is poised to regain its relevance and effectiveness in serving the interests of Nigerian youths. The CAC's intervention is a step in the right direction towards restoring sanity and good governance to the NYCN.

The CAC had earlier withdrawn the registration certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), citing prolonged leadership crises and multiple governance violations. In a letter to the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the CAC invoked Sections 8(1)(c) and 8(1)(d) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, following a comprehensive investigation into the council's affairs, which has been embroiled in disputes for over 18 years. The commission's decision led to the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the NYCN's affairs for a year, effective October 6, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has acknowledged the CAC's decision, stating that the move aims to restore unity, legitimacy, and institutional integrity to the NYCN. The Ministry urged stakeholders, youth organizations, and partners to cooperate with the IMC during the restructuring process. This development is seen as a necessary corrective measure to promote a stable, credible, and inclusive youth governance framework, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. The IMC will work to address the council's longstanding issues and ensure adherence to statutory governance standards.

Source: Legit.ng