FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has presented President Bola Tinubu with eight key demands to address the economic difficulties currently affecting Nigerians.
These demands are coming on the heels of the planned nationwide protest scheduled to be held August 1 - 10.
This was made known by Bishop Douglas Kanatapwa, Vice President (North East), NYCN, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, July 30.
The group, while lauding President Tinubu's efforts to improve the national economy, pointed out that those reforms have also led to increased living costs and hardships, Arise Television reported.
Hunger protest: 8 demands for Tinubu
The NYCN's demands include:
1. Enhancing transparency and accountability
2. Improving healthcare access
3. Advancing education and skill development
4. Supporting agriculture
5. Implementing youth intervention programs
6. Providing economic relief
7. Organizing a national youth conference
8. Arranging a meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA).
Economic measures needed to douse tension
The group further advised President Tinubu to embark on providing needed relief materials to douse the tension in the country, Leadership reported.
Kanatapwa said:
“We recommend that immediate economic relief measures be introduced, including subsidies for essential goods, job creation initiatives for youth, and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to enhance employment opportunities.
“We call on the government to maintain transparency and accountability in the execution of economic policies.
"Providing regular updates and fostering open communication will help build trust and ensure resources are utilized effectively.”
Falana, others meet with IGP over hardship protest
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Tuesday night, July 30, narrated how a key meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, went.
The virtual meeting was attended by Egbetokun; police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi; senior advocates Femi Falana and Ebun Adegboruwa as well as Effiong.
The lawyer revealed that the IGP assured that no plan to disrupt rallies on the road or any protest held outside the ‘designated’ venues.
