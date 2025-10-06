The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) raised alarm over alleged cabals plotting to cripple the Dangote Refinery, condemning regulatory and union interference

ACF backed Dangote’s lawsuit against PENGASSAN, warning that destabilising the refinery threatens Nigeria’s investment reputation and economic independence

The Forum urged federal protection for the refinery as a strategic national asset and called for a judicial inquiry to expose those behind industrial disruptions

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised alarm over what it described as a deliberate plot by entrenched interests to cripple the operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T.A. Muhammad-Baba, the Forum issued a warning that Nigeria's biggest domestic crude oil refining plant has been "under ruthless attack" since when it was brought on line.

Dangote Refinery: Powerful Northern Leaders Uncover Fresh Conspiracy as Details Emerge

Source: UGC

"These issues are clearly the work of deeply entrenched underground elements, the proverbial cabals, determined to continue a strangling grip on the oil business and the national economy," the statement claimed.

ACF abhors regulatory interference and union coercion

ACF protested against regulatory constraints, supply chain ruptures for crude oil and industrial actions that threatened to disrupt operations at the refinery.

It strongly condemned the alleged coercion of Dangote Refinery workers to belong to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as unconstitutional.

“What is questionable is the forceful demand for workers to join PENGASSAN. The constitution does not confer automatic membership on anyone; it is an individual’s right to decide,” the Forum stated.

Supporting Aliko Dangote's lawsuit, the Forum lamented PENGASSAN for purportedly disobeying a court injunction to stay away from interfering with activities, The Cable reported.

"It ought to be of interest to all law-abiding citizens that PENGASSAN is adamant about not obeying a subsisting court order," ACF stated.

Senators' counsel to safeguard refinery

The Forum took inspiration from Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Mohammed Ali Ndume, who called on workers to give the refinery time to settle before thinking of unionizing.

"ACF feels that at the moment the priority of employees needs to be to get the refinery operating at full capacity as a workplace before consideration is given to union activity," the statement stated.

Forum urges federal protection for strategic asset

Warning that destabilising the multi-billion-dollar project could harm Nigeria’s investment reputation, the Forum described the Dangote Refinery as a “strategic national asset.”

“Putting down the Dangote Petroleum complex is a potent disincentive to investors, both domestic and international, because it sends the wrong signals about Nigeria’s business climate,” it cautioned.

The ACF urged the Federal Government to list the refinery under a National Register of Strategic Assets to guarantee special protection under national security laws, Daily Trust reported.

Call for judicial commission of inquiry

Dangote Refinery: Powerful Northern Leaders Uncover Fresh Conspiracy as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

The Forum also proposed setting up a judicial commission of inquiry to name and shame those responsible for inducing prolonged industrial action crippling big industries.

It calls for a commission of inquiry that is judicially authorized to expose the masterminds behind wanton strikes in key national and private facilities," it added.

In learning of on-going negotiations between the government, labour unions and the refinery, ACF asserted that Nigeria could not afford to sit idly by and watch the plant collapse.

"The Dangote Refinery cannot be allowed to fail. This plant's maintenance is not one man businessman; it is maintaining Nigeria's future and economic independence," the statement noted.

Dangote Refinery reportedly dumps marketers

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a dramatic twist that sent shockwaves throughout the downstream petroleum industry, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Limited has ended its deal and allegedly dumped its direct marketers.

According to reports, a letter by the mega refinery to all its partner marketers and filling stations dated July 13, 2025, and signed by Dangote Group’s Executive Director of Commercial Operations, Fatima Dangote, disclosed that the refinery has suspended its discounted fuel supply scheme.

Source: Legit.ng