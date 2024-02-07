The EFCC arrested a clergyman, Ebonyi, on charges of defrauding people through his foundation.

The pastor promised victims up to $20 billion but required them to register first, with approximately N1.8 million.

Following his arrest, the pastor would face court proceedings once the EFCC concludes its initial investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, the general overseer of the Faith On The Rock Ministry International, for defrauding church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation.

According to the EFCC, Ebonyi deceived his victims, who were mostly non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals, by advertising an intervention project through his NGO, Theobarth Global Foundation.

EFCC, in a on X, wrote that the man of God claimed that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20 billion to assist the less privileged in society.

Ebonyi allegedly lured his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the bogus grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

Each subscriber was made to pay N1.8 million (One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira only). Through this scheme, Ebonyi allegedly amassed N1.3 billion, the Vanguard reported.

His subscribers were innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country who believed that they were getting a genuine opportunity to help themselves and others.

Victims tip EFCC of fraudulent foundation

Channels TV reported that EFCC launched an investigation into Ebonyi’s activities after receiving several complaints from his victims.

The investigation revealed that the Ford foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi or his NGO.

The foundation explicitly disowned him and his NGO, stating that it had no connection whatsoever with them.

The EFCC also traced five properties that Ebonyi acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings. These properties include a hotel, a school, a church, a house and a plaza.

Ebonyi is still reportedly reaching out to his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his fraudulent grant from the Ford Foundation. He is trying to convince them that the grant is real and that they should not listen to the EFCC or the media.

He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the EFCC said.

