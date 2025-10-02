The Nigerian government has announced pension increases for Nigerian retirees, effective September 2025

The increase includes 10.6% and 12.95% for the eligible minimum pension of N32,000

Also, the federal government backdated the payment to September 2025, releasing N20 billion for area payments

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy

The Federal Government has announced a significant increase in pension payments for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), raising the minimum pension to ₦32,000.

The adjustment, which includes increments of 10.6% and 12.95% for eligible pensioners, will be backdated to September 2025.

President Bola Tinubu's government increases pension for Nigerian retirees

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) disclosed the development in a statement, describing it as a landmark reform that addresses long-standing demands by pensioners for improved welfare and financial security.

₦20 billion released for immediate implementation

According to PTAD, the new pension structure was made possible by the partial release of ₦20.188 billion from the ₦45 billion emergency funding earlier approved by the Federal Government.

The Directorate emphasised that the increase aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who approved the emergency intervention to uplift pensioners’ living standards and modernise DBS pension administration.

Appreciation for key stakeholders

PTAD expressed gratitude to critical stakeholders who played roles in ensuring the release of funds.

The agency acknowledged the support of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji; Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein; as well as the Senate and House Committees on Pensions and Public Service.

“These timely interventions were instrumental in ensuring today’s historic achievement,” PTAD stated.

Pension unions commended for cooperation

The Directorate also praised pension unions, including the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), for their patience and constructive engagement during the process.

PTAD noted that dialogue with these unions helped smooth the negotiations and ensured that the pension review was carried out without disruptions.

More funds expected for full implementation

While the first tranche of funding has been released, PTAD assured retirees that efforts are ongoing to secure the remaining balance of the approved ₦45 billion.

The Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring full implementation of all pension obligations under the new arrangement.

“PTAD further assures all DBS pensioners and stakeholders that it will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to secure the outstanding approved funds and to deliver on all reforms designed to strengthen pension administration,” the statement added.

A Boost for Retirees Amid Rising Costs

The pension increase comes at a critical time, as many retirees struggle with the rising cost of living and inflationary pressures.

For thousands of pensioners who have long clamoured for a review, the approval offers renewed hope of better welfare and dignity in retirement.

President Bola Tinubu approves pension increase, N20 billion back pay for retirees

With payments backdated to September 2025, eligible retirees are expected to begin receiving the revised pensions and arrears in the coming months.

