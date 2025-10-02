The Partners for National Economic Progress (PANEP) has sent a special shoutout to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The group celebrated President Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy and backing the Dangote Refinery

The group spokesperson, Comrade Olayinka Dada, lambasted PENGASSAN, NUPENG, and other labour unions

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for ending the Petroleum subsidy regime, backing the Dangote Refinery, and encouraging other local refining projects as a cardinal point in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Partners for National Economic Progress (PANEP) frowned at PENGASSAN, NUPENG, DAPPMAN, PETROAN, and the NLC over alleged arm-twisting strategies.

The group said the move was to frustrate Dangote Refinery and reforms in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

The group spokesperson, Comrade Olayinka Dada, stated this during a mega rally held on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Abuja, as Nigerians celebrate the country's 65th independence anniversary

Dada lamented the wastage of billions of dollars in the name of refinery rehabilitation and turnaround maintenance of NNPCL-owned Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna refineries over the years.

PANEP swore that they would resist the alleged move by PENGASSAN, NUPENG, DAPPMAN, PETROAN, and the NLC to play the script of subsidy cabals bent on sabotaging the economy.

The group asked why the labour unions did nothing to stop the fuel importation regime.

According to the group, the fuel importation regime is one of the most criminal and economically debilitating ventures known to history

Dada alleged that the regime left Nigeria on its knees, as the oil cartel blackmailed every government to maintain the regime

"In the spirit of our nation’s independence and liberation, we urge Nigeria to break free from this mindless cabal and their agents in government agencies and those masquerading as labour and oil sector associations. We reject them as Nigerians and urge the Government to stop them from further acts of sabotage.

"Nigerians are happy that the prices of petroleum products are crashing. We are happy that we can buy fuel in our country while exporting to earn forex, the same issue that they are jittery about, because they can no longer compete with their importation of low-quality products, which are sold at very high prices. As our country rises, we rise against this wicked cabal and their agents.

"The evil propositions of the agents of this cabal that held the country down for decades can no longer see the light of day. Nigeria has risen against them. It is now them against Nigerians and not the Dangote they are fighting. Our destinies are in our hands and we have taken them!"

