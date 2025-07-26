President Bola Tinubu has sent a motivating message to Nigeria's Super Falcons ahead of their final match against the host country, Morocco

President Bola Tinubu has sent an encouraging message to the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of their clash with the host country, Morocco, at the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

The president, in a statement on Saturday, July 26, challenged the team to win the continental competition for Nigeria and commended them for visiting the injured South African team member, Gabriela Salgado, at the hospital.

Tinubu commends Super Falcons' visit to Salgado

President Tinubu explained that the team's visit to Salgado was compassionate and described it as a reflection of "our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard."

Tinubu said that his administration has been impressed with the performance of the team in the last three weeks, adding that it would be an honour for the country if the Super Falcons win the championship for the tenth time.

He explained that the Nigerian team had won the championship already if the football rules were to be judged by statistics. He noted that the team had only conceded a goal at the semi-final of the competition. He then recalled that the Super Falcons have triumphed in several finals of WAFCON.

WAFCON 2024: Nigeria to play host country Morocco

The Super Falcons secured their spot in the final after beating reigning champions Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semifinal match held at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on July 22.

Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring for Nigeria with a calmly converted penalty kick in the 45th minute. However, Banyana Banyana equalised in the 60th minute through Linda Motlhalo's penalty kick, which was awarded after Osinachi Ohale fouled a South African player in the penalty box.

The match remained tied until the 94th minute when Michelle Alozie scored a decisive goal, delivering a powerful finish past the South African goalkeeper. The goal sparked wild celebrations among Nigerian fans and teammates, securing the Super Falcons' spot in the WAFCON final.

Tinubu releases Super Falcons' bonuses, allowances

