President Bola Tinubu has disclosed the approval of the allowances and bonuses for he Nigeria's Super Falcons teams

According to a statement from the presidency, the allowances and bonuses for the coaches and other crew members have also been released

The development has been confirmed by the chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko in a statement

President Bola Tinubu has approved the allowances of the Nigerian Super Falcons team currently playing in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). This also included match bonuses, which were to be paid ahead of their final match against the host country, Morocco.

Shehu Dikko, the chairman of the National Sports Commission, confirmed the development on Thursday, July 24. Dikko explained that all the entitlements, including that of the final, which was to be played on Saturday, July 26, had been disbursed for immediate payment to the players, coaches and other officials.

President Bola Tinubu approves allowances and bonuses of Super Falcons Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Dikko explained that the development was a policy in motion and the display of the renewed commitment to Nigerian athletes under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

See the statement from the presidency here:

WAFCON 2925: Nigeria to play host Morocco

Nigeria will face host Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26. The Super Falcons beat reigning champions Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semifinal encounter played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Nigeria took the lead in the 45th minute as captain Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted a penalty kick, beating South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and heading into the break.

The Banyana Banyana responded to Nigeria in the 60th minute as Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty to make it 1-1 after Osinachi Ohale fouled a player in the penalty box.

In the 94th minute, Michelle Alozie delivered a moment of magic as her powerful finish past the South African goalkeeper ignited wild celebrations among Nigerian fans and teammates.

Madugu declares 'war' on Morocco

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu said the players are determined to lift the trophy against host Morocco. According to NFF, the former Adamawa Queens coach said nothing can distract the girls from making history in Rabat.

Madugu said a few Nigerians did not believe the team could come this far before the commencement of the 13th WAFCON. Tinubu has since his inauguration expressed his interest in the development of sports in the country.

Interim coach Justine Madugu said the game plan against reigning champions South Africa paid off. According to The Eagle, the 60-year-old said the Banyana Banyana side is technically sound, but they played a different style in the five games at the tournament.

Madugu admits lapses Botswana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu openly admitted that the team struggled against the Mares of Botswana.

The former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team played better in the second half compared to the first half following some tactical adjustments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng