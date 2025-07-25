Nigerian troops rescued a 12-year-old boy sold by his uncle three years ago during a raid on a criminal hideout in Riyom, Plateau state

Preliminary findings revealed the boy was trafficked by a relative; he has now been handed over to local authorities for family reunification

In a separate operation, troops ambushed fleeing bandits in Wase, recovering an AK-47 rifle, magazines, and ammunition after a fierce gun battle

Jos, Plateau state – A 12-year-old boy who was reportedly sold off by his uncle three years ago has been rescued by troops of 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State, following a decisive military raid.

Troops storm criminal hideout in Riyom

The rescue operation took place in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

During a press briefing on Friday, July 25, Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, Nigerian Army, confirmed that the boy was found during a sweep of suspected criminal enclaves.

“On 22 July 2025, troops rescued a 12-year-old boy during raid operations carried out on criminals’ hideouts in the Riyom general area,” Major Zhakom revealed.

Nigerian army: Victim was sold by his uncle

Preliminary investigations showed the boy had been a victim of human trafficking, betrayed and sold by his own uncle who is now on the run, Vanguard reported.

“Thorough investigation revealed that the boy was sold out 3 years ago by his uncle who is currently at large,” Major Zhakom explained.

He added that the boy has since been handed over to the councillor representing Zamko Ward in Langtang North Local Government Area, who will oversee his reunification with his family, Daily Trust reported.

Troops recover weapons in Wase ambush

In a related development, Nigerian troops also carried out an ambush on bandits operating in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, soldiers encountered armed bandits mounted on motorcycles near Jeb community along the Kampani–Kombodoro road.

“Consequently, in the early hours of 24 July 2025, troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with heavy volume of fire forcing the bandits to flee,” Zhakom said.

Following the encounter, troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition abandoned by the criminals.

The rescue of the 12-year-old boy marks another success in the military’s ongoing campaign against banditry and trafficking in the region, bringing hope to communities plagued by years of violence and criminal activities.

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that NAF aircraft struck and bombed terrorists' enclaves in Kaduna state and Zamfara state.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said the terrorists were bombed at Malum Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

Gabwet added that similar airstrike operations also took place at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

