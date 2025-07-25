Ismail Oreniwon is hospitalised at LASUTH after suspected hoodlums attacked and pushed him off a pedestrian bridge in Mushin

The father of several children suffered complex fractures and now needs about N8 million for urgent surgeries

He has appealed to Nigerians and community leaders for financial support to save his life

A 45-year-old man, Ismail Oreniwon, is fighting for survival at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) following a violent attack in Mushin that left him with multiple fractures and life-threatening injuries.

Widely known as “LC” in his Oshodi-Arowojobe neighbourhood, Oreniwon was attacked on July 9 while trying to make his way home.

Family seeks donation to save the life of the bedridden man attacked by hoodlums.

Source: Original

According to accounts, he initially attempted to cross railway tracks near the Ogunmokun area but was stopped by suspected hoodlums. When he turned to use the pedestrian bridge, the attackers followed, beat him, and then pushed him off the bridge.

He landed face-first on the rail line below, sustaining severe injuries to his mouth, pelvis, and lower body. Passersby quickly rushed him to Mushin General Hospital for emergency care before he was transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, which later referred him to LASUTH for urgent surgery.

A medical report from Fit Plus Healthcare, signed by Dr. Ita U., detailed the extent of his injuries.

The report describes a complex set of fractures, including a “multi-fragmentary fracture of the right acetabulum with extension to the iliac bone,” a transverse fracture to the sacral vertebra, and a Tile type C2 pelvic fracture.

Despite no dislocation being detected, the fractures remain critical and require specialised surgical intervention.

Oreniwon, who is married with children, now faces an uphill battle not just for recovery but also to fund his treatment.

Doctors have estimated that he needs approximately N8 million to undergo the necessary surgeries on his mouth and legs.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Oreniwon struggled to explain his ordeal due to injuries to his mouth.

“Two of them chased me. My leg is also broken. The wound is healing up. At first, I used to soil myself because I wasn’t conscious. We have spent almost N300,000 in the previous hospital. I am using drugs daily. Only the surgery is left and we need around eight million naira,” he shared.

He is now appealing to Nigerians, community members, religious organisations, and political leaders to help cover the costs of his medical treatment.

Donations can be sent to:

Rasheed I.B

Union Bank

Account Number: 0006835139

First class graduate diagnosed with kidney failure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ezechukwu Ifeanyi Raphael, 27 year-old graduate of Business Administration, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formerly Anambra State University, Igbariam, had been diagnosed with kidney failure, and needs financial assistance for kidney transplant.

Medical examination had confirmed that Ifeanyi Raphael, a native of Umuchi, Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area of Anambra state, has his two kidneys dead, and requires urgent transplantation to save his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng