Lagos Man Thrown Off Pedestrian Bridge in Lagos by Hoodlums, Lands in Hospital in Critical Condition
- Ismail Oreniwon is hospitalised at LASUTH after suspected hoodlums attacked and pushed him off a pedestrian bridge in Mushin
- The father of several children suffered complex fractures and now needs about N8 million for urgent surgeries
- He has appealed to Nigerians and community leaders for financial support to save his life
A 45-year-old man, Ismail Oreniwon, is fighting for survival at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) following a violent attack in Mushin that left him with multiple fractures and life-threatening injuries.
Widely known as “LC” in his Oshodi-Arowojobe neighbourhood, Oreniwon was attacked on July 9 while trying to make his way home.
According to accounts, he initially attempted to cross railway tracks near the Ogunmokun area but was stopped by suspected hoodlums. When he turned to use the pedestrian bridge, the attackers followed, beat him, and then pushed him off the bridge.
He landed face-first on the rail line below, sustaining severe injuries to his mouth, pelvis, and lower body. Passersby quickly rushed him to Mushin General Hospital for emergency care before he was transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, which later referred him to LASUTH for urgent surgery.
A medical report from Fit Plus Healthcare, signed by Dr. Ita U., detailed the extent of his injuries.
The report describes a complex set of fractures, including a “multi-fragmentary fracture of the right acetabulum with extension to the iliac bone,” a transverse fracture to the sacral vertebra, and a Tile type C2 pelvic fracture.
Despite no dislocation being detected, the fractures remain critical and require specialised surgical intervention.
Oreniwon, who is married with children, now faces an uphill battle not just for recovery but also to fund his treatment.
Doctors have estimated that he needs approximately N8 million to undergo the necessary surgeries on his mouth and legs.
Speaking from his hospital bed, Oreniwon struggled to explain his ordeal due to injuries to his mouth.
“Two of them chased me. My leg is also broken. The wound is healing up. At first, I used to soil myself because I wasn’t conscious. We have spent almost N300,000 in the previous hospital. I am using drugs daily. Only the surgery is left and we need around eight million naira,” he shared.
He is now appealing to Nigerians, community members, religious organisations, and political leaders to help cover the costs of his medical treatment.
Donations can be sent to:
Rasheed I.B
Union Bank
Account Number: 0006835139
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng