The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has penned a powerful letter to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mkar, Benue State, Professor Zacharys Gundu, over an alleged defamatory statement

Prof. Gundu accused Gov Sule of providing sanctuary to alleged Fulani herdsmen terrorising Benue state

Gov Sule made serious demands with a limited ultimatum, threatening a lawsuit over allegations linking him to insecurity if the demands are not met

Nasarawa State - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has responded to recent allegations made by Professor Zacharys Anger Gundu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mkar in Benue State, linking him to fuelling insecurity.

Gov Abdullahi Sule has responded to allegations by Prof Gundu, VC of the University of Mkar in Benue State, linking him to fuelling insecurity. Photo credit - Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Source: Facebook

The governor denied the allegations in the letter dated July 22, 2025, demanding a retraction of the statement made by Prof Gundu on a live broadcast aired on News Central Television Town Hall Programme.

Legit.ng gathered that the letter, which was written by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Ahmed Raji, on behalf of Governor Sule, states that the statement has caused an unquantifiable damage.

Prof Gandu's statement

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 25, Prof Gandu alleged that Governor Sule gave sanctuary to alleged Fulani herdsmen attacking Benue State, disguising them as international hunters.

"And even today, the governor of Nasarawa State, Sule, is also masking the problem.

"It is people like Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, who is giving them a haven, who is giving them refuge, who is getting the lands of his own citizens and giving it to these people," Gandu stated.

Gov Sule's letter

In the letter, the Nasarawa State governor challenged the VC to provide proof of his allegations, and to retract and apologise within seven days, warning that court action would follow if the demands aren't met.

According to him, the statements have injured his reputation before right-thinking people in society, demanding that an apology be made and published in at least five national daily newspapers within seven days of receiving the letter.

The letter reads, "In the foregoing premise, our client hereby challenges you to provide evidence of your allegations therein against him, which has seriously injured his reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

"However, our client will be assuaged if you retract the said publication and tender an unreserved public apology to him in at least 5 [five] national daily newspapers within 7 [seven] days of receipt of this letter. If not, we have our client’s further instructions to seek redress against you in a court of law, where exemplary damages will be claimed against you."

Fulani herdsmen kill police men in Benue state

Legit.ng previously reported that suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed four mobile policemen in Udei community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, when the armed herdsmen attacked the community.

This is coming about 16 days after a similar attack on the neighbouring Yelewata community that claimed over 200 lives.

It is gathered that the Udei community is less than a 15-minute drive from the Yelewata community.

Herdsmen kill worshippers on Good Friday in Benue

Legit.ng also reported that suspected armed herdsmen have killed no fewer than 10 worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ in Benue state. The armed men ambushed worshippers on their way to church for Good Friday at Gbagir community in the Ukum local government area.

The assailants also injured several others during the fresh deadly attack on Friday, April 18, 2025.

According to Leadership, a local identified as Tersur Iornenge disclosed that the corpses of the deceased have been conveyed to the palace of the traditional ruler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng