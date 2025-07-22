Super Falcons have qualified for the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final in Casalanca, Morocco

Super Falcons beat Bayana Bayana 2-1 in the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Nigeria took the lead through Rasheedat Ajibade, who converted a spotkick in the 45th minute despite the South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini following the ball.

Rasheedat Ajibade scores Nigeria's first goal against South Africa during the 12th WAFCON semifinals in Morocco. Photo by: Tim Nwachukwu - FIFA/FIFA.

Bayana Bayana equalised in the 59th minute through a spot kick from Linda Motlhalo, sending Chiamaka Nnadozie the wrong way. It's the first goal conceded by the Super Falcons throughout the tournament.

In the 94th minute, right-back Michelle Alozie tried to locate Nigeria strikers in the box with her long pass, but the ball found itself inside the net without any player touching it.

Nigeria will wait for the winner between Morocco and Ghana, per CAF.

How Super Falcons played against South Africa

In the 11th minute, Nigeria almost got the lead through Chiwendu Ihezuo as Ashleigh Plumptre laid a superb pass, which was stopped by South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

One minute later, Bayana Bayana goalkeeper denied Esther Okoronkwo goal goal-bound effort

Nigeria got a breakthrough in the 44th minute after Bomgeka Gamede handled the ball inside the box. Rasheedat Ajibade stepped up to the occasion, converting the spotkick, per FRCN.

The defending champions equalised in the 60th minute through the spot kick from Linda Motlhalo, after Osinachi Ohale fouled the Bayana Bayana forward.

Nigeria won the encounter after Michelle Alozie scored the winning goal with her long-range effort to send the Super Eagles to the final, per Guardian.

Michelle Alozie scored Nigeria's winning goal against South Africa at the 12th WAFCON semifinal in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo by: Justinaaniefiok.

Fans react

Nigeria football fans have reacted to Super Falcons' win against Bayana Bayana in the semifinals. Read them below:

Prince Chigozie said:

"To coach Nigeria is not easy, pressure too much.

"Since the beginning of this tournament I never see any smile on the face of the Nigerian coach, even when they just scored a goal.

"May he smile at last."

Idowu Oogbo wrote:

"I talkam say we go humble dem today. Their fans nor wan gree.

"Now, i feel our girls should be extra careful as those South African girls are very stubborn."

Emmanuel Ebuka added:

"Them go collect."

Ifeabunadike Anthony said:

"They are all playing well but that Oyiwo her passing is not that kind good. Pls let her take correction. Up Nigeria."

Goke Oyedoyin wrote:

"Falcons do play well as my best Nigeria's team, but seems different but I love if they keep scoring, goals very important."

Abugh Stephen Mvendaga added:

"They don't disappoint much much love from Home."

Cornel Udo said:

"I love what I'm seeing 😄😍.

"Congratulations my lovely ladies 😘.

A lot is at stake - Madugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justine Madugu said the Super Falcons will not take the match against Bayana Bayana with levity.

The former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team intends to prevent what happened years ago, when South Africa prevented the nation from qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He emphasised that there is a lot at stake in the match, which will make or mar the morale of the team.

Source: Legit.ng