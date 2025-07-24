Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was briefly detained at Abuja airport after being placed on a watch list

The detention occurred amid tensions between the senator and Senate leadership, following her suspension and allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

After nearly an hour of protest and phone calls to officials, Akpoti-Uduaghan was cleared to board her flight

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was briefly detained by immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday morning, July 24.

The Kogi lawmaker was attempting to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

Just In: Natasha Akpoti Placed on Watch List as Immigration Briefly Detains Her at Abuja Airport

Source: Facebook

The senator, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, was reportedly stopped by operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the departure terminal.

She was, however, informed that her name had been placed on a watch list—allegedly on the orders of the leadership of the National Assembly.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said Akpoti-Uduaghan was travelling alongside her husband to attend the graduation ceremony of her stepson in the UK.

“She was told that the leadership of the National Assembly requested that she be considered a flight risk and placed on a watch list.

“We are wondering why they treated her that way, given there is no court order restricting her movement and she has never missed any of her court appearances," the family member said.

Natasha vs Akpabio:Tension rises amid Senate rift

The incident occurred amid intensifying tensions between the senator and the Senate leadership.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is currently challenging her recent suspension from the Senate, a decision reportedly triggered by her protest against a reassignment of her seat in the chamber.

The controversy deepened after the senator accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment—an allegation Mr Akpabio has publicly and strongly denied.

The federal government has also initiated two criminal defamation cases against the senator.

Akpoti-Uduaghan maintains that she is being targeted in a political witch-hunt orchestrated by powerful figures in the Senate.

“This is part of a broader campaign to intimidate her. We believe Thursday’s airport drama is connected to the broader political persecution she is facing," another close associate said.

Natasha: Kogi Senator allowed to board after protest

Natasha Akpoti Placed on Watch List as Immigration Briefly Detains Her at Abuja Airport

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses at the airport said the lawmaker resisted the travel restriction and made several urgent phone calls to senior immigration and government officials.

After nearly an hour of back-and-forth, she was eventually cleared to board her flight.

Contacted shortly before her British Airways flight took off, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed the incident but offered no further comment.

“The aircraft is about to take off,” she said.

Her family said they hoped the ordeal would not be repeated when she returns to Nigeria in two weeks.

Immigration Service yet to respond

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Immigration Service had not issued a formal statement on the matter.

When contacted, NIS spokesperson Akinsola Akinlabi said he would provide more information once briefed.

“I will get back to you when I have the details,” Akinlabi said.

Heavy security blocks Natasha from entering NASS

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension erupted at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22, after security operatives barred Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from entering the premises.

Following a court judgment that nullified the suspension, she had vowed to resume legislative duties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng