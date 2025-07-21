A Federal High Court in Abuja denied Yahaya Bello’s request to retrieve his passport for medical travel, citing an unsigned and invalid medical report

The EFCC opposed the request, accusing Bello of abusing court process by filing similar applications in two courts to avoid prosecution

Justice Nwite ruled that Bello’s sureties need not be notified and adjourned the trial to October and November 2025 for continuation

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an application filed by former Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, seeking the release of his international passport to enable him to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the matter on Monday, July 20, dismissed the application, stating that the medical report submitted in support of Bello’s request lacked credibility because it was not signed by the author.

Medical report has no legal value, says court

While delivering his ruling, Justice Nwite declared, “Exhibit B is devoid of probative value and cannot be relied upon by the court.

An unsigned document carries no legal weight and is therefore worthless.”

The judge concluded that Bello had “failed to place sufficient material before this court to warrant the release of his passport for travel,” and consequently refused the application.

Bello’s legal team defends application

Defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), had argued that Bello had been hypertensive for 15 years and needed urgent medical attention abroad.

He tendered Exhibits A and B to support the claim, insisting that the former governor’s condition warranted favourable consideration by the court.

Daudu further argued that the passport had been deposited with the Federal High Court and not with the FCT High Court, where a similar application had also been filed.

EFCC raises objection over dual applications

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), prosecuting Bello over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud, opposed the request and called it an abuse of court process.

The anti-graft agency expressed concern that seeking the same relief from two courts of coordinate jurisdiction risked conflicting decisions.

“The application is incompetent and constitutes an abuse,” the EFCC counsel submitted, urging the court to dismiss it.

Sureties not relevant in application, court rules

Justice Nwite also addressed the EFCC’s argument that Bello’s sureties were not informed of the application.

He stated that the matter before the court was between Yahaya Bello and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and not a case involving the sureties.

“The counsel to the complainant did not cite any section of the law that says sureties should be notified or made parties to a motion on notice,” the judge said.

Trial continues in October and November

Yahaya Bello, who is also facing a similar charge before the FCT High Court in Maitama, had earlier been granted bail by both courts in December 2024.

Justice Nwite has adjourned the matter to October 7, 10, and November 10 and 11, 2025, for continuation of trial.

