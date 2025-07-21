Retired Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu pioneered Nigeria’s first indigenous MRAP vehicle, driven by patriotism and battlefield experience

The "Ezugwu MRAP" was developed under his leadership and deployed nationwide, offering a cost-effective alternative to imported armored vehicles

Nicknamed "Rambo" for his fearless command style, Ezugwu now mentors young officers and urges Nigeria to invest in its engineering talent

Retired Nigerian Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, popularly known among soldiers as “Rambo,” has shared how he pioneered the development of Nigeria’s first indigenous Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle.

In an interview with Punch, Ezugwu said the initiative was driven by necessity, passion, and a belief in Nigeria’s engineering potential.

Mechanical roots from my father, says Ezugwu

Ezugwu said his technical talent could be traced back to his father, a mechanic during the colonial era.

“I believe I inherited some of his mechanical abilities. That helped me later in designing the Nigerian Army’s first indigenously produced armoured vehicle," he said.

From Battlefield to Barracks Innovation

He recalled that his 38-year military career, which began at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1985, included deployments across Nigeria and West Africa.

In 2016, while serving as Commandant at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, he was instructed by then-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), to redesign recruit training based on his frontline experience.

“I challenged our tradesmen to build five patrol vehicles from scratch. We stripped down an old Volkswagen Golf and rebuilt it. Within six months, five vehicles were ready," Ezugwu said.

Birth of the Ezugwu MRAP

Following the success of those vehicles, Ezugwu said Buratai assigned him to lead a special project that resulted in the creation of the Ezugwu MRAP—commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He described the vehicle as:

“Bulletproof, resistant to AK-47 and 7.62mm machine gun fire, capable of surviving landmines, and able to cross 30 metres of water.”

It also features armoured windshields, surveillance cameras, long-range communications, and the capacity to transport 16 troops.

Cost-Effective and Deployed Across Nigeria

Ezugwu said the MRAPs were not only efficient but also cheaper than imported alternatives.

“One unit costs N250 million, while foreign versions go for between N900 million and N1 billion.”

Over 30 units were produced and deployed in Maiduguri, Adamawa, Sokoto, and Enugu.

Ezugwu speaks on challenges and decline in production

He lamented that production declined after his tenure at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

“Since I left, production has dipped. That’s one of our biggest problems—lack of continuity,” he said.

He also cited the scarcity of armoured-grade steel and COVID-19 supply chain disruptions as major hurdles.

Why Soldiers called him ‘Rambo’

Ezugwu’s fearless approach to leadership earned him the nickname “Rambo.”

“I always told my men, ‘Follow me,’ and I meant it.”

He claimed to have personally led combat missions in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Nigeria, reclaiming seven local governments from Boko Haram in three months.

Now retired, Ezugwu spends his time mentoring officers, giving leadership talks, and playing golf. When asked if he plans to enter politics, he said:

“People are urging me, but I’m still praying about it.”

Reflecting on his achievements, Ezugwu urged Nigeria to invest more in its own human capital.

“We proved we have the manpower in this country. No foreigner was involved. Our oldest engineer was 32. Nigeria can rise if we believe in ourselves.

“I want to be remembered as the general who didn’t forget his roots and made his people proud.”

