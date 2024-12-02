The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling cybercrimes after arresting 113 foreign nationals involved in internet fraud and marketing scams

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force's commitment and expertise in tackling cybercrimes and protecting cyberspace.

This statement was made following the successful bust of a foreign syndicate involved in cybercrimes, including internet fraud and marketing scams, by operatives attached to Zone 7 command and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) Abuja.

Nigeria Police Force Commends Cybercrime Bust, Affirms Capabilities

Arrest and Investigation

The suspects were arrested on November 3, 2024, in Jahi, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the investigation, operatives recovered a vast array of critical digital evidence, including:

1 Black Toyota Tundra vehicle

Laptops, smartphones, and tablets of various brands

Desktops, computers, and keyboards

Harman/Kardon sound system

MTN, Huawei, Airtel, D-Link, and Starlink routers

Gamepads and 1 Sony PlayStation 5

Multiple SIM cards from local and international service providers

High-capacity servers, drones, and specialized cyber equipment

International passports, identity cards, and travel documents

These items are believed to have been used in executing a range of cybercrime activities, including unauthorized data breaches and marketing scams.

The scale of the operation highlights the global threat posed by cybercriminal syndicates.

Legal Proceedings and Commitment

Following the investigation and the compilation of credible evidence, the NPF-NCCC has arraigned 113 foreign nationals before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They face serious charges including computer-related fraud, unlawful access to data, marketing scams, money laundering, conspiracy, and illegal immigration.

The Nigeria Police Force will continue collaborating with international law enforcement agencies and embassies to track and prosecute cybercriminals.

The IGP reaffirmed the Force's dedication to leveraging technological advancements to protect Nigerian citizens both physically and digitally.

Massive EFCC Bust in Umudike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended forty-eight (48) individuals suspected of internet fraud in Umudike, Abia State.

The arrests were made on Friday, August 30, 2024, at various locations within Umudike, following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in fraudulent online activities.

