Nigeria Police Force Commends Cybercrime Bust, Affirms Capabilities
- The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling cybercrimes after arresting 113 foreign nationals involved in internet fraud and marketing scams
- The suspects were nabbed in Abuja with critical digital evidence, including laptops, routers, and drones
- The Inspector-General of Police emphasized the Force's readiness to combat cybercrime and ensure justice through ongoing international collaborations
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force's commitment and expertise in tackling cybercrimes and protecting cyberspace.
This statement was made following the successful bust of a foreign syndicate involved in cybercrimes, including internet fraud and marketing scams, by operatives attached to Zone 7 command and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) Abuja.
Arrest and InvestigationArrest and Investigation
The suspects were arrested on November 3, 2024, in Jahi, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
During the investigation, operatives recovered a vast array of critical digital evidence, including:
- 1 Black Toyota Tundra vehicle
- Laptops, smartphones, and tablets of various brands
- Desktops, computers, and keyboards
- Harman/Kardon sound system
- MTN, Huawei, Airtel, D-Link, and Starlink routers
- Gamepads and 1 Sony PlayStation 5
- Multiple SIM cards from local and international service providers
- High-capacity servers, drones, and specialized cyber equipment
- International passports, identity cards, and travel documents
These items are believed to have been used in executing a range of cybercrime activities, including unauthorized data breaches and marketing scams.
The scale of the operation highlights the global threat posed by cybercriminal syndicates.
Legal Proceedings and Commitment
Following the investigation and the compilation of credible evidence, the NPF-NCCC has arraigned 113 foreign nationals before the Federal High Court in Abuja.
They face serious charges including computer-related fraud, unlawful access to data, marketing scams, money laundering, conspiracy, and illegal immigration.
The Nigeria Police Force will continue collaborating with international law enforcement agencies and embassies to track and prosecute cybercriminals.
The IGP reaffirmed the Force's dedication to leveraging technological advancements to protect Nigerian citizens both physically and digitally.
