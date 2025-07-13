Plateau State welcomed a major boost to public transport as the Nigerian Railway Corporation officially launched daily passenger train services on the Jos–Bukuru corridor

The route includes key stops at Old Airport and Dogon Karfe, with four scheduled trips each day starting Monday, 14th July 2025

Designed for convenience and safety, the NRC encouraged early arrival and promised reliable service to transform regional mobility

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the commencement of daily passenger train services on the Jos–Bukuru corridor, effective Monday, 14th July 2025.

According to an official statement issued by the Information Officer for the Hon. Commissioner, Plateau State Ministry of Transport, the newly launched service is expected to offer four daily trips between Bukuru and Jos Terminus. It will make stops at key stations including Old Airport and Dogon Karfe.

FG Launches Daily Passenger Train in Jos, Releases Full Service Schedule. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Getty Images

Full train schedule for Jos–Bukuru route

The NRC detailed the schedule as follows:

• Morning Trip (Bukuru to Jos Terminus):• Departure from Bukuru: 06:50 AM

• Old Airport: Arrives 07:08 AM, Departs 07:10 AM

• Dogon Karfe: Arrives 07:16 AM, Departs 07:18 AM

• Terminus (Jos): Arrives 07:26 AM

• Evening Trip (Jos Terminus to Bukuru):• Departure from Jos Terminus: 04:20 PM

• Dogon Karfe: Arrives 04:28 PM, Departs 04:30 PM

• Old Airport: Arrives 04:36 PM, Departs 04:38 PM

• Bukuru: Arrives 04:56 PM

Officials advised passengers to arrive at least 10 minutes before departure to ensure smooth boarding procedures. Further trips beyond the stated schedule would be rolled out subsequently, the announcement noted.

Commitment to safe and reliable rail services

The NRC stated: “We look forward to serving you with safe, reliable, and efficient rail services.” The initiative was described as part of its commitment to “Moving Plateau Forward,” reinforcing infrastructure development and connectivity in the region.

For additional enquiries, commuters have been encouraged to contact the Nigerian Railway Corporation or visit any nearby station.

Source: Legit.ng