Clerics, lawyers join ‘Ahmed- Farouk -must -go’ protest

Lawyers and clerics joined protests calling for the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed

The protesters demanded a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise against Ahmed

The NMDPRA boss is accused of diversion of millions in public funds for luxurious foreign education, abuse of office, and conflict of interest

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed is not having the best of times following constant protests.

Lawyers and clerics joined the third day of protests against Ahmed over alleged corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Protesters accuse NMDPRA boss Ahmed-Farouk of corruption. Photo credit: Dan Okwa

The protesters, led by Dan Okwa and Bishop Abel King, among others, are demanding Ahmed’s immediate removal and a thorough investigation.

As reported by The Nation, the allegations against Ahmed include the diversion of millions in public funds for luxurious foreign education, abuse of office, and conflict of interest.

The protesters called on the Attorney General of the Federation to initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations and set up a special investigative panel to examine Ahmed’s financial records.

The Concerned Young Professionals Network also demanded that all permits granted under his leadership be reviewed for irregularities.

“The allegations against Engr. Farouk Ahmed are serious and warrants a thorough investigation. We demand that the authorities take immediate action to restore public trust in the NMDPRA and ensure accountability in the management of public resources.”

“We will not back down until Engr. Ahmed is held accountable for his actions. The Nigerian public deserves transparency and accountability from its leaders, and we will continue to demand justice.

“The involvement of religious clerics and lawyers in our protest shows that this is not just a matter of concern for young professionals, but a national issue that requires collective action. We will continue to protest until Engr. Ahmed is removed and the necessary investigations are carried out”.

Protesters demand resignation of NMDPRA boss

Recall that protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms occupied the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, ICPC, and CCB in Abuja.

They demanded the immediate resignation of the NMDPRA boss, Engr. Farouk Ahmed over an alleged $5 million scandal.

The convener of the protest, Dan Okwa, gave a list of the allegations against the NMDPRA boss on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Tinubu urged to sack heads of NNPC, NUPRC, NMDPRA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was commended for appointing new Directors-General for the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The Advocates of Justice in Africa (AJA) urged President Tinubu to extend this sanitization to the oil and gas sector by replacing the heads of the NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA.

The group said the immediate appointment of capable hands is urgently needed before Tinubu's government loses face completely.

