The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has opened the 2026 Internship Programme for Young Africans

The scheme aims to integrate Nigerians and Africans into the trade, finance and economic development across Africa

It is also designed to nurture emerging talent, deepen understanding of African trade finance, and build a new generation of professionals

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the opening of its 2026 Internship Programme, inviting applications from young Africans eager to gain hands-on experience in trade, finance, and economic development across the continent.

The prestigious programme is one of Africa’s most sought-after internship opportunities, designed to nurture emerging talent, deepen understanding of African trade finance, and build a new generation of professionals ready to drive continental growth.

Afreximbank invites Nigerians to apply for its 2026 Internship scheme Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What’s on offer

Selected interns will benefit from a structured training experience lasting up to six months, hosted either at Afreximbank’s Group headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, or at one of its regional offices across Africa.

Each intern will receive:

A tax-free monthly stipend of $1,000 (approximately N1.5 million).



A $500 housing allowance for those relocating internationally.



Paid return airfare to and from the internship location.



Visa support, accommodation during induction, and access to mentorship programmes.

Interns will work under the supervision of seasoned professionals, rotate across departments, and gain exposure to structured trade finance and development banking. By the end of the programme, each participant is expected to submit a final report summarising their learnings and contributions to Africa’s development goals.

Who can apply

The internship is open to students currently enrolled full-time in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes at accredited institutions.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be nationals of Afreximbank member states or of African descent in the diaspora.



Be aged between 20 and 32 years at the time of application.



Be fluent in English or French (knowledge of both is preferred), while Arabic or Portuguese is an added advantage.

Non-African candidates whose work or studies align with Afreximbank’s mission may also be considered.

Application details

Afreximbank’s internship runs twice yearly, January and June intakes, and typically lasts between three to six months.

Applications for the 2026 batch are currently open on a rolling basis until all slots are filled. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early through the official Afreximbank Internship Opportunities Portal.

Required documents include a cover letter, updated CV, valid passport copy, certified academic transcripts, and a recommendation letter from the applicant’s institution indicating the preferred internship period.

Successful applicants will receive a conditional offer and must confirm acceptance within two weeks, alongside proof of personal insurance coverage.

Why it matters

Beyond the financial reward, Afreximbank’s internship serves as a gateway for young Africans to connect with leading thinkers in trade and finance, gain exposure to international operations, and participate directly in shaping Africa’s economic future.

Nigerians and Africans to earn $1 million monthly via Afreximbank's internship scheme

Source: Twitter

For many, it’s more than an internship, it’s a launchpad to a career at the forefront of Africa’s transformation.

Group launches ₦100,000 grant for petty traders

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of small-scale traders across Nigeria are set to benefit from the Petty Traders Grant Support Programme, a new financial empowerment scheme designed to uplift street vendors, market sellers, and micro-entrepreneurs struggling to access capital.

The initiative, which offers ₦10,000 to ₦100,000 in free grants, targets individuals whose livelihoods depend on petty trading, from food vendors and kiosk owners to shoe repairers, tailors, and recharge card sellers.

At the heart of the programme is a simple goal: to help Nigerians grow self-sustaining businesses without the usual hurdles of collateral, company registration, or complex paperwork.

Source: Legit.ng