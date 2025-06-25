Quizathon 3.0 launches with ₦15 million in prizes, drawing national attention as students prepare for a high-stakes academic challenge across Nigerian institutions

First-ever winner Izuafa Abdulrafiu's disqualification and reinstatement after a laptop malfunction highlights the importance of fairness and integrity in digital competitions

Abdulrafiu's journey from campus to Microsoft headquarters underscores how transparent academic platforms can open global opportunities for talented Nigerian students

FCT, Abuja – As Nigeria gears up for Quizathon 3.0, with prizes worth up to ₦15 million, the spotlight returns to the competition’s first-ever winner, Izuafa Abdulrafiu, a first-class student of Software Engineering at Veritas University, Abuja, whose remarkable journey reflects the heart of what Distinction.app was built to achieve

Launched by FlexiSAF Edusoft, Distinction.app is an AI-powered academic platform aligned with Nigeria’s higher education curriculum.

High Expectations as Group Launches Quizathon 3.0, Students Gear Up for National Challenge

It combines study tools, gamified quizzes, and national competitions to celebrate and reward academic excellence across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

In June 2024, the inaugural Distinction Quizathon was held. A five-hour academic challenge featuring over 6,000 students from 137 institutions pushed participants to their intellectual limits with curriculum-based questions.

At the end of the competition, Abdulrafiu led the scoreboard with an impressive 2,063 points.

However, the celebration quickly turned into controversy when a post-competition audit flagged a device switch mid-quiz; a breach of competition rules requiring participants to stick to one verified device. As a result, Abdulrafiu was initially disqualified. But the story didn’t end there.

Refusing to accept the verdict quietly, Abdulrafiu requested a full investigation, confident in his integrity. The Distinction.app team responded with what became a model case in academic due process.

Beyond system logs, the team visited Veritas University to speak directly with faculty and peers, all of whom confirmed that Abdulrafiu had completed the challenge alone and without assistance. The investigation revealed a genuine laptop malfunction and a seamless transition to mobile without foul play.

With the facts clear, Distinction.app reversed the decision, restored his victory, and officially named him the first Quizathon Champion. Reaffirming the platform’s deep commitment to fairness and integrity.

Unknown to many at the time, Abdulrafiu had also been named a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) shortly before the Quizathon.

The additional visibility from his Distinction.app win played a key role in accelerating his profile, eventually leading to an invitation to Microsoft’s global headquarters in Redmond, Washington, USA in March 2025.

“The visibility the competition gave me helped more people, especially in the tech space, notice the work I was doing. It expanded my network and gave credibility to my journey,” Abdulrafiu shared.

More than just a win, his story has become a symbol of what’s possible when talented students are given the right platform. With Distinction.app, young Nigerians are not only learning smarter, they’re gaining national recognition, valuable rewards, and opportunities that transcend borders.

Now, all eyes are on Quizathon 3.0, scheduled for Saturday, September 27, 2025. With ₦15 million in prizes to be won, the stakes and opportunities have never been higher.

Head to distinction.app/quizathon for everything you need to join Quizathon 3.0, happening this September 27th, 2025! There's never been a better time to join a community where brilliance is celebrated, and potential turns into opportunity.

