Abeokuta, Ogun state - Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (Mapoly) in Abeokuta will award National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas to more than 51,000 students at its 15th combined convocation on Tuesday, 24 June.

As highlighted by the management of the institution, the ceremony covers nine academic sessions, from 2015/2016 to 2023/2024, and is the institution’s first convocation since 2015.

Ex-governor Olusegun Osoba to receive fellowship award

During the event Mapoly will confer fellowship awards on former Ogun state governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Lagos state deputy governor Princess Adejoke Orelope‑Adefulire and the Seriki of Egbaland, Chief Tosin Owolabi Fadare.

The convocation lecture, titled “Diaspora Perspective and the Influence of STEM in the Globalised World of Today”, will be delivered by Dr Abike Dabiri‑Erewa, chair of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Rector pledges regular convocations and campus renewal

Rector Dr Babatunde Jolaosho said his administration has normalised the academic calendar and promised regular convocations in future.

He highlighted recent improvements, including upgraded facilities, stronger links with industry and alumni, and restored confidence among staff and students.

Dr Jolaosho thanked Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun, education commissioner Professor Abayomi Arigbabu and the institution’s governing council for providing the support needed to move Mapoly forward.

