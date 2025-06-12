The Lagos State Police Command and 15 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have agreed that Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota will be the only designated venue for the June 12 protests

Protest groups will gather at Ikeja Under-Bridge and march to Ojota, with an emphasis on peaceful demonstrations and maintaining public order

The Commissioner of Police assured citizens of adequate security on June 12, urging peaceful conduct while preventing disruptions or violence

Ahead of the planned protests on Thursday, June 12, the Lagos State Police Command has reached a significant agreement with 15 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) regarding the conduct of the protests.

According to the police, the CSOs have agreed that Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota will serve as the only designated protest venue for the demonstration in Lagos.

This decision follows a meeting between the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, and the leaders of the CSOs.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 11, police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin described the engagement as an "interactive session" aimed at ensuring peaceful demonstrations on Democracy Day.

Details of the protest agreement

The meeting resulted in a joint resolution from the CSOs, with half of the groups planning to celebrate Democracy Day peacefully, while the other half intends to hold orderly protests.

It was agreed that all participating protest groups will assemble at the Ikeja Under-Bridge and then march together to Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota for the protest.

Hundeyin stressed that the only approved location for the protest would be at Gani Fawehinmi Park, and no protests would take place at any other location in Lagos.

"All protesting groups agreed to converge on Ikeja Under-Bridge simultaneously and jointly proceed to Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota to protest," the statement said.

Security concerns and commitment to peaceful protests

As part of the agreement, the police and CSOs highlighted the importance of ensuring security and maintaining order during the protests.

CSOs were urged to prevent the demonstration from being hijacked by hoodlums or miscreants, who might disrupt the peace.

The police also emphasised that the protests should not obstruct traffic or disturb public peace, allowing others to freely celebrate Democracy Day.

CSO leaders committed to informing other groups not present at the meeting about the resolutions reached to ensure full compliance across the state.

"The CSOs assured the Commissioner of Police that they will communicate the outcome of the meeting and the resolutions reached to other CSOs not in attendance to ensure widespread compliance," Hundeyin added in the statement.

Police reaffirm commitment to security

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the command’s readiness to provide security throughout the day and urged citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

He also commended the CSOs for their commitment to a peaceful protest and for working with the police to ensure the safety of all involved.

The CSO leaders present at the meeting included Mr Akintunde Adedeji (Access to Advocacy & Rights of People), Mr Omokehinde Agbede (Center for Indigene Government Group), Mr Elijah Ajamu-Ojo (Ideal Him Society Advocacy Groups), and several others from different organisations.

Public anticipation ahead of June 12 protests

With the agreement now in place, both the police and CSOs are preparing for what is expected to be a highly anticipated day of action in Lagos.

While the protests aim to highlight the growing hardships faced by Nigerians, both sides have pledged to ensure that the events remain peaceful and respectful of the celebrations marking Nigeria's Democracy Day.

The situation remains fluid, and authorities will be monitoring the developments closely as the date approaches.

June 12: Nigerians to protest in 20 states

Previously, Legit.ng reported that to mark the Democracy Day, the #TakeItBackMovement has announced plans for a nationwide protest, targeting President Bola Tinubu’s administration over what it describes as rising hardship, insecurity, and a shrinking civic space.

The movement’s organisers have disclosed a list of locations across the country where demonstrators are expected to gather.

