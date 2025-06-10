A drone fell on Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II’s head while he was delivering a speech at the Government House in Kano on June 7, causing initial speculation that he was stoned

Drone operator Salim Ameenu confirmed the incident was unintentional, caused by a low battery, and expressed regret

The misunderstanding likely stemmed from the ongoing rivalry between Kano’s two parallel emirs, Emir Sanusi and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, further fueling public scrutiny over incidents involving the royal family

Kano, Kano state - A dramatic incident unfolded at the Government House in Kano when a drone fell on the head of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II during his speech at a Sallah homage on Sunday, June 7.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, initially sparked rumours that the emir had been struck by a stone or some other object, leading to widespread speculation.

New information has surfaced regarding the object that hit Emir Sanusi while he was giving a speech at the Sallah homage on June 7. Photo credit: @AbioyeBenjamin1

Initial claims of stoning refuted

Initial reports suggested that the emir had been stoned while delivering his speech, but the truth behind the incident has now been revealed.

According to eyewitnesses and the drone operator, Salim Ameenu, the incident occurred when the drone, operated for the purpose of filming the event, lost control due to a low battery and crashed near the emir.

Drone operator apologises for the mishap

In a statement released on Monday, June 8, drone operator Salim Ameenu expressed regret for the incident, confirming that it was an unintentional accident.

“Yesterday, I unintentionally flew my drone over His Royal Highness during his speech at Hawan Nasarawa. Due to a low battery, I lost control of the drone, and unfortunately, it fell near His Royal Highness,” Ameenu explained.

He continued by praising Emir Sanusi’s composure, saying,

“What happened has only strengthened my admiration for HRH’s composure and bravery. His Royal Highness simply glanced at the drone and continued his speech without hesitation – a true display of courage and grace under pressure.”

Speculation linked to Kano’s parallel emirates

The initial misunderstanding about the nature of the incident is likely connected to the ongoing tensions in Kano over the two parallel emirates.

Emir Sanusi was dethroned by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who replaced him with Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

However, Sanusi was reinstated by the current governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, which sparked legal battles between the two factions.

The ongoing rivalry between the two emirs, who occupy separate palaces in Kano, has heightened public attention and sensitivity to incidents involving the royal family, Leadership reported.

Kano’s complex political landscape

Sanusi resides in the main palace, while Bayero holds residence in another palace located in the Nassarawa area of Kano.

The complex political situation in Kano, with two emirs, continues to stir divisions and intensify scrutiny over events involving both leaders.

This clarification has now put an end to the speculation that Emir Sanusi was stoned during the Sallah ceremony, with the truth emerging that a simple drone malfunction was to blame, Guardian reported.

Despite the drama, the emir’s calm and composed response has further solidified his stature in the eyes of the public.

Sanusi cancels Eid-El-Kabir Durbar in Kano

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a dramatic twist of events, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Durbar, citing the need to ensure public peace and allow the Eid festivities to be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and comfort.

Emir Sanusi II confirmed this during a late-night press conference on Thursday, June 5, at his palace in Kofar Kudu.

