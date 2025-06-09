The Zamfara APC Integrity Network has firmly rejected rumours of Governor Dauda Lawal’s planned defection to the APC, labelling him a liability

The youth group accused Lawal of poor governance, insecurity, and delayed salaries, warning that accepting him would damage the party's credibility

They called on APC leadership to resist any political realignment attempts by Lawal ahead of 2027, vowing to protect the party’s integrity in Zamfara

A coalition of youth stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has strongly opposed the rumoured defection of Governor Dauda Lawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), branding him a failed leader whose entry would tarnish the party’s credibility.

Operating under the banner of the Zamfara APC Integrity Network (ZAIN), the group issued a firm statement on Monday through its president, Comrade Murtala Sani Gummi, warning the party’s leadership against considering Governor Lawal’s alleged plans to cross over.

According to Gummi, intelligence available to the group indicates that the governor has been lobbying key political figures in a bid to realign with the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Describing Lawal’s tenure as a disaster for Zamfara, the group said the governor’s record does not align with the APC’s current direction or vision for development, and accepting him would be a strategic misstep.

“Zamfara has suffered under his administration. The streets are not safe, civil servants are groaning, and there’s no tangible infrastructure to speak of,” Gummi noted.

He accused Governor Lawal of trying to ride on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s growing popularity in the North in a desperate bid to salvage his dwindling relevance.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s efforts in stabilising the economy and ramping up security in the North-West, the group contrasted it with what they described as Governor Lawal’s “abysmal performance.”

The statement further criticised the administration’s handling of salaries, increasing insecurity, and institutional breakdowns, warning that allowing Lawal into the APC would risk disillusioning the party’s growing youth base.

“We are already building strong grassroots structures across all 14 local governments in Zamfara to ensure APC’s victory in 2027. Bringing Dauda Lawal into our fold will discourage the young people who believe in the President’s vision but reject failure at the local level,” the group said.

ZAIN reiterated its support for candidates committed to President Tinubu’s development blueprint and cautioned that political opportunism should not be rewarded.

“What Zamfara needs is visionary leadership — not recycled politicians jumping from party to party for personal survival,” Gummi added.

Affirming their loyalty to the party, the group concluded by declaring the APC in Zamfara is no longer a “dumping ground” for underperforming politicians and would resist any attempt to weaken its structure ahead of the next electoral cycle.

