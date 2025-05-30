Governor Kefas Agbu has mentioned the police who killed his younger sister while travelling from Jalingo, in Taraba state to Abuja in 2024

The Taraba state governor said the police escort inside the same bus with his sister shot her at close range

According to Governor Kefas, the policeman is still under investigation so justice should prevail

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Jalingo, Taraba state - Governor Kefas Agbu said it was not bandits but a police escort attached to his mother’s escorts that shot and killed his younger sister while travelling from Jalingo to Abuja in 2024.

Recall that the Taraba State governor’s sister was reportedly shot by kidnappers along the Wukari-Chinkai road last year.

Governor Kefas Agbu says his younger sister was shot and killed by a police escort. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas

The governor's younger sister Atsi died four days after she was shot in the tragic incident.

Atsi sustained a gunshot wound and was airlifted to Abuja for further medical care after initial treatment in Wukari.

It was widely believed that bandits who wanted to kidnap the governor’s family members attacked his mother’s vehicle.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor opened up on the circumstances surrounding the killing of his sister, Atsi Kefas months after the tragic incident.

Governor Kefas said an investigation revealed that a police escort shot Atsi at a close range.

He stated this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The governor further stated that doctors found pellets of gun in his sister’s body during the operation before she subsequently succumbed to death.

Governor Kefas observed a minute silence for Atsi and the over 50 people who were recently killed in the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area during an attack.

“Life is very precious to me. You can’t just end someone’s life and think God will be happy with you. My younger sister was shot and killed by a police escort who was inside the same bus with her.

“Investigation revealed that my sister Atsi was shot at a close range. The policeman is still under investigation so that justice should prevail,”

Driver of Nigerian governor’s mother slumps, dies

Tragedy struck again at the house of Governor Kefas, in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The driver of Governor Kefas’s mother reportedly slumped and died after hearing of the death of the governor’s sister, Atsi.

Legit.ng recalls that Atsi died in a private hospital in Abuja while receiving treatment for injuries she sustained during an armed robbery attack.

Taraba breaks silence on whereabouts of deputy governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after months of speculation, the Taraba State government revealed that Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali was receiving treatment for a stroke and is expected to resume duties soon.

The Commissioner for Information, Zainab Usman, clarified that the governor has the authority to determine Alkali’s tenure, as the 90-day rule applies only to a sitting governor.

The Commissioner for Health Bordiya Buma confirmed that Alkali is responding well to treatment, with improvements in mobility and speech, though no return date was given.

