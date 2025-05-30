Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Minna, Niger state - No fewer than 115 more bodies have been recovered at the scene of the flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger state

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that the search and rescue operations team was able to achieve this at the scene of the flood disaster.

Legit.ng recalls that the Mokwa flood not only claimed 21 lives but also left dozens missing.

As rescue operations continue, over 50 houses have been completely submerged and the road connecting northern and southern Nigeria through Mokwa has been cut off as seen in a trending video.

As reported by Leadership, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Hussain, made this known on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Abdullahi said contrary to the figures being bandied on by some media outlets.

“The figure as it stands now is that we have 115 bodies recovered, but the search and rescue is ongoing.”

Flood submerges homes and major highways

Entire buildings were swallowed by the floodwaters, with some structures completely vanishing.

The flood also cut off the major highway linking northern and southern Nigeria, causing a severe traffic gridlock that stranded travelers.

Mokwa flood kills 12 members of single family

Recall that the devastating flood in Mokwa local government area claimed the lives of 12 members of a single family, leaving only one survivor hospitalized.

The disaster, triggered by a torrential downpour on 29 May, submerged homes, displaced families, and left dozens of people feared dead or missing.

Rescue operations continued as emergency officials and volunteers worked tirelessly to recover bodies and provide shelter to those affected by the tragedy.

