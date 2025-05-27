The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reacted to VeryDarkMan's claim of demanding N700,000 from Onitsha traders

NAFDAC rejected VeryDarkMan’s N700,000 extortion claim by opening up on how and why the Onitsha Head Bridge Market was closed

The Director-General/CEO of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that investigative charges were imposed on the offending operators in the markets

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has opened on the closure of the Onitsha Head Bridge Market in Anambra state.

NAFDAC stated that the closure was due to the seizure and destruction of banned, expired, falsified, and substandard medicines found on the market and elsewhere.

The agency accused social media influencer, VeryDarkman of attempting to incite traders at the Onitsha market against the Federal Government's regulatory efforts.

NAFDAC alleged that VDM’s incitement may amount to a breach of the Cybercrime Act.

This was contained in a statement issued via the agency’s X handle @NafdacAgency on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The Director-General/CEO of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the market was charged with some penalties

The NAFDAC boss stated that warehouses, shops, and distribution outlets failed to meet the Good Storage and Distribution Practice (GSDP) standards.

Adeyeye said the market was not registered with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), in clear violation of national laws.

“As part of regulatory actions, investigative charges were imposed on the offending operators as stipulated in federal government regulations. These included:

• A #5,000,000 investigative charge for the sale of unregistered products, which was reduced to #200,000 following appeals.

• A #2,000,000 investigative charge for violations of Good Storage and Distribution Practices, reduced to #500,000 after further appeals.

These penalties are officially gazetted charges and were applied fairly across the affected markets.

Professor Adeyeye added that:

"By enforcing compliance with regulations, the Agency aims to protect the most vulnerable, including pregnant women, children, and individuals with chronic conditions."

Peter Obi reacts to closure of Onitsha market

Recall that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, lashed out at NAFDAC over the closure of Onitsha Head Bridge Market.

Obi said it is insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring for NAFDAC to allegedly ask for N700,000 to reopen the market.

According to the former Anambra state governor, any burden on the traders at this time is simply unjust and an economic sabotage.

NAFDAC takes action against VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC accused VeryDarkMan (VDM) of inciting Onitsha traders to defy regulatory directives following recent drug market raids.

The agency seized banned and substandard narcotics worth over one trillion Naira during raids in Onitsha, Idumota, and Aba, highlighting serious safety violations.

Despite progress, some traders resist compliance, allegedly collaborating with influencers like VDM; NAFDAC urges law enforcement action and public support to fight counterfeit drugs.

