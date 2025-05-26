Key Facts About Late Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman Who Died in Fatal Accident

Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman, the esteemed leader of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Inc., tragically passed away in a fatal accident, leaving behind a legacy of faith and service

Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman, the revered leader of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Inc., Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria, tragically lost his life in a fatal accident.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable journey dedicated to faith, education, and professional excellence.

Education and early career of Pastor Azzaman

Pastor Azzaman pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

His commitment to theological studies led him to Rhema Bible College, Kaduna Campus, where he studied from 2016 to 2017. Before his death, he had completed a Master's in Philosophy under the tutelage of the Prof. Yusuf Turaki Foundation.

His career began following his mandatory National Youth Service in Damaturu, Yobe State, Nigeria. Between 2000 and 2004, he worked as an Agricultural Science Teacher at the Federal Government Girls College, Bakori, Katsina State.

His professional journey extended into the banking sector, where he contributed to the operations of the defunct Lion Bank of Nigeria and later Diamond Bank, which is now Access Bank. His banking career spanned from 2004 to 2015, during which he served in multiple locations, including Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Abuja; and Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Awards and achievements of Pastor Azzaman

Pastor Azzaman received numerous accolades, underscoring his diverse contributions to education, banking, and Christian advocacy.

His awards included the National Best Teacher Rice Essay Competition Award (2004), Diamond Bank Best Customer Service Award (2010), and Diamond Bank Long Service Award (2016). His impact in religious and advocacy work was further recognised with the Christian Advocacy Award in 2021 and the Harbinger of Christ to the World Award in 2022.

Pastoral ordination and missionary efforts of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman

Ordained as a pastor in August 2017, Pastor Azzaman dedicated himself to mission work, travelling extensively to remote areas across Nigeria.

His evangelical efforts led him to Shanga Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Rijau Local Government Area in Niger State, and Panda, Nasarawa State.

Through his missionary work, he established two mission fields for The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, serving communities in Kebbi and Niger State.

Family life and legacy of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman

Pastor Azzaman was married to Agatha Raymond Angani, and together, they were blessed with four children: Ann, Irene, Asa, and Jada.

His life and work left an enduring impact on those who knew him, reflecting his dedication to service, faith, and education.

His passing leaves a significant void within his church and the broader Christian community.

He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel and his contributions to education and banking.

Nigerian Pastor Azzaman dies in fatal motor accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senior Pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, has passed away.

According to Radio Nigeria, Pastor Azzaman died on Saturday, May 24, in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

